WATCH: Huge brawl forces Georgia-Florida all-star game to be stopped in third quarter

An all-star game between Georgia and Florida high school players had to be called in the third quarter on Saturday, as a massive brawl between the two sides proved to be too much to keep the game going. The fight evolved from several small scrums while Florida's squad was up 16-0. The game, which was broadcast on YouTube, was pulled from the website after the brawl.

VIDEO: There was just a MASSIVE brawl in the Florida Georgia HS All-Star Game. Punches thrown, players stomping other players. Game called in 3Q. Wow. pic.twitter.com/s2avZnmOL3 — Wells Dusenbury (@DuseReport) January 6, 2018

This is the sixth year of the event, and it is held by Prep & Sports Inc., based in Florida. Jamael Stewart, the founder of the game, said that one punch started the fight. "The thing that set everything off -- one of the [Florida] receivers made a nice block on one of the players, and the player got up and didn't like it, from Georgia, and threw a punch," Stewart said, via The Palm Beach Post. "That's what opened everything up."

Legitimate punches were thrown during the fight, including a Georgia player on top of a Florida player. The game has been dubbed the Florida vs. Georgia All-Star Classic, and is played near the campus of Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia. The game features some of the major talent in the south, as Florida and Georgia are both hotbeds for college recruiting.