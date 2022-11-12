Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Iowa

Current Records: Wisconsin 5-4; Iowa 5-4

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Badgers and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

Wisconsin bagged a 23-10 victory over the Maryland Terrapins last week. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Wisconsin's RB Isaac Guerendo was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for one TD and 114 yards on 12 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Guerendo has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

The Badgers' defense was a presence as well, as it got past Maryland's offensive line to sack QB Taulia Tagovailoa five times for a total loss of 31 yards. Leading the way was LB Nick Herbig and his two sacks. Herbig now has eight sacks through nine games.

Meanwhile, Iowa took their matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers last week by a conclusive 24-3 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Iowa had established a 24-3 advantage. Their RB Kaleb Johnson was on fire, rushing for one TD and 200 yards on 22 carries. That touchdown -- a 75-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 5-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wisconsin enters the game with only 113.7 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for 21st best in the nation. As for the Hawkeyes, they come into the game boasting the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at three. Looks like the running backs might have a tough go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Wisconsin have won five out of their last seven games against Iowa.