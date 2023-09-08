Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 0-1, Missouri 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Missouri should still be riding high after a big win, while Middle Tennessee will be looking to get back into the win column.

Missouri gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Thursday. They took down South Dakota 35-10. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Missouri had established a 25 point advantage.

Missouri's win was the culmination of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from RB Cody Schrader, who rushed for 138 yards and punched in a rushing TD. The team also got some help courtesy of WR Luther Burden III, who scored a touchdown off of 96 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. Middle Tennessee was pulverized by Alabama 56-7 on Saturday. The last quarter was a mere formality, since it was already 42-7 by the end of the third quarter.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Blue Raiders were pretty good at collecting yards the wrong way and finished the game with 84 penalty yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Alabama only lost 19.

Looking ahead, Missouri shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 20.5 points. They finished last season with a 7-6 record against the spread.

Missouri ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 4-1 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 13 games they played last year would have netted $568.55. On the other hand, Middle Tennessee was 4-4 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Missouri is a big 20.5-point favorite against Middle Tennessee, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 48 points.

Series History

Middle Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.