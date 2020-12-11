Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Nebraska

Current Records: Minnesota 2-3; Nebraska 2-4

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Minnesota and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Golden Gophers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Purdue Boilermakers three weeks ago, sneaking past 34-31. Minnesota's RB Mohamed Ibrahim looked sharp as he rushed for three TDs and 102 yards on 25 carries.

Meanwhile, Nebraska was hampered by 115 penalty yards against Purdue last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Nebraska took their contest against the Boilermakers 37-27. It took four tries, but the Cornhuskers can finally say that they have a victory on the road. Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 242 yards on 30 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 45 yards.

Special teams collected 13 points for Nebraska. K Connor Culp delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Golden Gophers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread three weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Minnesota is now 2-3 while the Cornhuskers sit at 2-4. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- they're both 0-1 after winning this season -- a win will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cornhuskers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nebraska have won three out of their last five games against Minnesota.