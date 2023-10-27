Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Maryland 5-2, Northwestern 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Northwestern will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Northwestern Wildcats and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Ryan Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Northwestern scored first but ultimately less than Nebraska in their game on Saturday. They took a 17-9 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cornhuskers.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. All those points came courtesy of Jack Olsen: he added nine points with three field goals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Maryland two weeks ago, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Illinois by a score of 27-24. The matchup was a 14-14 toss-up at halftime, but Maryland was just barely outscored by Illinois in the second.

Maryland's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Taulia Tagovailoa, who threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns, and Roman Hemby who gained 133 total yards.

Northwestern's defeat was their eighth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 3-4. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 10.8 points per game. As for Maryland, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 5-2.

Northwestern came up short against Maryland when the teams last played back in October of 2022, falling 31-24. Will Northwestern have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Maryland is a big 13.5-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

Northwestern has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Maryland.