Watch Utah vs. N. Illinois: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 13 Utah (home) vs. N. Illinois (away)

Current Records: Utah 1-0-0; N. Illinois 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Utah 9-5-0; N. Illinois 8-6-0;

What to Know

Utah will take on N. Illinois at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21.5-point margin of victory.

Utah had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They strolled past BYU with points to spare last Thursday, taking the matchup 30-12. No one put up better numbers for Utah than RB Zack Moss, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 181 yards and 1 touchdown on 29 carries.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois took care of business in their home opener. They were able to grind out a solid victory over Illinois State, winning 24-10.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Utah was fifth in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 100.3 on average. As for the Huskies, they ranked second in the nation in sacks, closing the year with 50 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Utes are a big 21.5 point favorite against the Huskies.

Bettors have moved against the Utes slightly, as the game opened with the Utes as a 23 point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.