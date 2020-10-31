Who's Playing

No. 16 Kansas State @ West Virginia

Current Records: Kansas State 4-1; West Virginia 3-2

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats haven't won a game against the West Virginia Mountaineers since Dec. 5 of 2015, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. K-State and West Virginia will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Wildcats strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 35.2 points per game.

K-State took their contest at home last week with ease, bagging a 55-14 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks. That looming 41-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for K-State yet this season. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Deuce Vaughn, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching four passes for 81 yards, and QB Will Howard, who passed for two TDs and 243 yards on 24 attempts.

West Virginia came within a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week, but they wound up with a 34-27 loss. A silver lining for the Mountaineers was the play of RB Leddie Brown, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The Wildcats are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

K-State's win brought them up to 4-1 while West Virginia's defeat pulled them down to 3-2. K-State is 3-0 after wins this year, and West Virginia is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

Odds

The Mountaineers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mountaineers, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

West Virginia have won four out of their last five games against Kansas State.