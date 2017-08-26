What two HS football teams do for a boy with Down syndrome will give you feels

Now this is how you kick off a new football season.

A high school football preseason jamboree between Vestavia Hills and Briarwood Christian has already produced the early favorite for best sports moment of the weekend. A Vestavia Hills senior named Jake, who has Down syndrome, came into the game and scored a touchdown. Members of both teams ran with Jake and the celebration afterward is simply tremendous. Jake's score also started chants from the crowd. The video of the score was captured by Jake's sister, Amy, and shared on her Twitter account ...

My brother, Jake, is 18 & a senior at Vestavia. He also happens to have Down Syndrome. Tonight 2 teams helped to make his dream come true! pic.twitter.com/uLoP3KH8KR — Amy Hyde (@Amy_Lissa) August 26, 2017

Just another reminder that sports sometimes really are the best.