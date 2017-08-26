What two HS football teams do for a boy with Down syndrome will give you feels
A senior at Vestavia High scored a touchdown during a preseason jamboree and both teams went nuts
Now this is how you kick off a new football season.
A high school football preseason jamboree between Vestavia Hills and Briarwood Christian has already produced the early favorite for best sports moment of the weekend. A Vestavia Hills senior named Jake, who has Down syndrome, came into the game and scored a touchdown. Members of both teams ran with Jake and the celebration afterward is simply tremendous. Jake's score also started chants from the crowd. The video of the score was captured by Jake's sister, Amy, and shared on her Twitter account ...
Just another reminder that sports sometimes really are the best.
-
Our favorite CFB foods, drinks, fun
College football is way better with friends, and everyone loves some food and drink
-
Hurricane Harvey forces UH to relocate
The Category 4 storm is expected to make landfall in Texas this weekend
-
Mark Mangino speaks on return to Kansas
Mangino will return to Kansas on Sept. 2 to be inducted into the school's Hall of Fame
-
Friday Five: Can't-miss predictions
We have seen the future by simply looking into the past
-
Alabama-FSU preview
Digging into Alabama-FSU with 247Sports' boots on the ground
-
Michigan-Florida preview
In-depth analysis of Michigan-Florida with 247Sports writers
Add a Comment