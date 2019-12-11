Why Joe Burrow will rewrite the record books with a Heisman Trophy win
David Samson believes that the LSU quarterback will make some history on Saturday
The Heisman Trophy will be presented on Saturday evening in New York City with the college football regular season in the books, and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is the front-runner for the award after his record-breaking campaign. The Tigers signal caller completed 77.9 percent of his passes for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns.
In Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson made a bold prediction that Burrow will not only win the Heisman Trophy, but will win it by the largest margin in history.
"Joe Burrow rewrites the record book," Samson said. "Joe Burrow will win the Heisman Trophy by the greatest margin in the history of the Heisman. And he will gain the greatest percentage voting of anybody, taking Orenthal James Simpson out of the record book. It's about time to get O.J. Simpson out of the record book. Yes, he's in it as a Heisman Trophy winner. But not anymore."
O.J. Simpson currently owns the record for most overall points with 2,903, largest margin of victory, finishing 1,750 points clear of second-place finisher Leroy Keyes and most first place votes with 855 when the USC running back won the award in 1968. For 2019, there are 927 Heisman voters, each of whom can rank three players on a ballot, with three points for first place, two for second and one for third.
Burrow is coming off a season in which he led LSU to a 13-0 record and a dominant 37-10 victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game where he completed 28-of-38 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers' convincing victory. Now Burrow and Bayou Bengals will face Oklahoma at the Peach Bowl in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff in January.
Burrow certainly had a season for the ages to say the least, so while this is a bold prediction, it's definitely one that could come true when the results are revealed on Saturday night.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
ND moving on from OC Long
Notre Dame averaged 37.1 points per game in the regular season under the direction of Long
-
Colorado State to hire Addazio
Addazio and 'The Dudes' are coming west
-
Report: Taggart set to become FAU coach
Taggart will take over a team that won two conference titles in the last three seasons
-
CFB Playoff odds, picks, best bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire College Football Playoff 10,000 times.
-
2019 CBS Sports All-America team
There were seven unanimous first-team selections, including two each from Ohio State and LSU
-
2019-20 CFB bowl odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
-
Ohio State storms back for Big Ten title win
Ohio State made a strong case to be the top team in the final CFP Rankings with its comeback...
-
Clemson routs Virginia to set ACC record
No. 3 Clemson took care of business against Virginia, and now its campaign for a higher ranking...
-
Boise State vs. Hawaii live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Hawaii football game