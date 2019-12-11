Why Joe Burrow will rewrite the record books with a Heisman Trophy win

The Heisman Trophy will be presented on Saturday evening in New York City with the college football regular season in the books, and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is the front-runner for the award after his record-breaking campaign. The Tigers signal caller completed 77.9 percent of his passes for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns.

In Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson made a bold prediction that Burrow will not only win the Heisman Trophy, but will win it by the largest margin in history.

"Joe Burrow rewrites the record book," Samson said. "Joe Burrow will win the Heisman Trophy by the greatest margin in the history of the Heisman. And he will gain the greatest percentage voting of anybody, taking Orenthal James Simpson out of the record book. It's about time to get O.J. Simpson out of the record book. Yes, he's in it as a Heisman Trophy winner. But not anymore."

O.J. Simpson currently owns the record for most overall points with 2,903, largest margin of victory, finishing 1,750 points clear of second-place finisher Leroy Keyes and most first place votes with 855 when the USC running back won the award in 1968. For 2019, there are 927 Heisman voters, each of whom can rank three players on a ballot, with three points for first place, two for second and one for third.

Burrow is coming off a season in which he led LSU to a 13-0 record and a dominant 37-10 victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game where he completed 28-of-38 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers' convincing victory. Now Burrow and Bayou Bengals will face Oklahoma at the Peach Bowl in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff in January.

Burrow certainly had a season for the ages to say the least, so while this is a bold prediction, it's definitely one that could come true when the results are revealed on Saturday night.