During the dead of winter, when the sight of baseball players doing baseball things was especially rare because of the lockout, a video began circulating on social media. It depicted Mitch Keller firing in fastballs at 100-plus mph at a training facility in North Carolina, and it was enough to raise the interest of anyone who covers baseball.

When those velocities carried over to spring training, that interest blossomed into full-blown enthusiasm. After all, a former top prospect with improved velocity had to mean ... something. What wasn't clear, though, is exactly what it meant. It's not like Keller's fastball was the problem. It's that he didn't throw enough strikes and didn't offer enough to go with it. Would throwing harder make a difference?

Two starts in, the answer appeared to be no. Keller had a 9.39 ERA. He had walked five in 7 2/3 innings. His swinging-strike rate was less than 10 percent. But then came his third start Wednesday at Milwaukee:

Mitch Keller SP PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 26 Wednesday at Brewers INN 5.1 H 4 ER 1 BB 0 K 7

That's different. It's not bowl-you-over good, but it's ... good. If his first two starts were as good, we'd consider him a major success story. He had 11 swinging strikes on 75 pitches for an elite 14.7 percent rate. He threw an incredible 77.3 percent of his pitches for strikes, walking no one. Is there any reason to believe he could do it again?

Well, here's what changed: He threw his fastball, the pitch that got us so excited in the first place, 68% of the time. That's up from about 50% in his first two starts. It's a pitch with elite velocity and spin rate, a pitch that was responsible for seven of those 11 swinging strikes, a pitch that he's able to locate. I think, then, with the offseason improvements, it's fair to call it a good pitch, and throwing good pitches more is a tried-and-true recipe for success.

From the horse's mouth: "I think that's the key for me going forward, just using my fastball, because everything works off of that," Keller said after the game.

But won't hitters learn to time it up if he throws it too much? I would say skepticism is warranted still, but if nothing else, this start shows that we still don't know the end result of Keller's velocity gains. If you're in need of pitching help and are looking to score big off the waiver wire, he's rostered in only 28 percent of leagues. Still, there are a couple other hurlers I'd look to add ahead of him.

