Elliott rushed 13 times for 27 yards and brought one of two targets for nine yards in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Elliott has often derived his fantasy value from converting his ample red-zone opportunities at a solid clip, but absent those Monday night, he put on a middling performance for those who rolled with him in DFS contests. The veteran back logged two fewer carries than backfield mate Tony Pollard, and he saw Dak Prescott vulture one red-zone touchdown and Michael Gallup record a two-yard scoring grab in the third quarter after Elliott got the ball down to the two-yard line. Despite the underwhelming effort Monday night, Elliott should have another solid allotment of touches in Sunday's divisional-round road clash against the 49ers.