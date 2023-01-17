Elliott rushed 13 times for 27 yards and brought one of two targets for nine yards in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers on Monday night.
Elliott has often derived his fantasy value from converting his ample red-zone opportunities at a solid clip, but absent those Monday night, he put on a middling performance for those who rolled with him in DFS contests. The veteran back logged two fewer carries than backfield mate Tony Pollard, and he saw Dak Prescott vulture one red-zone touchdown and Michael Gallup record a two-yard scoring grab in the third quarter after Elliott got the ball down to the two-yard line. Despite the underwhelming effort Monday night, Elliott should have another solid allotment of touches in Sunday's divisional-round road clash against the 49ers.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Does little against Washington•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Salvages night with TD•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: On tap for lead role Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Another touchdown in Week 16 win•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Finds end zone again•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Tallies ninth touchdown•