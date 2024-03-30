Elliott and the Cowboys have mutual interest in possibly reuniting, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Elliott, who currently remains a free agent and turns 29 in July, played out the 2023 season with the Patriots and suited up for all 17 regular-season games. He rushed 184 times for 642 yards and 3 touchdowns, with a substantially higher workload during the final five games while Rhamondre Stevenson missed time with an ankle injury. He spent the first seven years with the Cowboys, who currently only have Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn (ankle) and Malik Davis atop the depth chart, so a reunion could make real sense if he's open to a relatively team-friendly deal.