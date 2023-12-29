Elliott (illness) returned to practice Friday. Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.
Elliott missed practice Thursday due to an illness, but his return to the field a day later puts him in line to be available to lead the Patriots' backfield Sunday against the Bills. The team's upcoming injury report will clarify whether Elliott carries a designation into the weekend or is fully cleared for Week 17 action.
