Elliott agreed to terms Monday to a contract with the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Elliott will attempt to reignite his career in Dallas, pending a physical, the team with which he spent the first seven years of his NFL career and earned two All-Pro nods. The Cowboys recently lost Tony Pollard to free agency and, to the surprise of most analysts, opted not to select a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft, giving Elliott an easy path to the No. 1 role in a backfield that also includes Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn (ankle). It's unclear how much the former rushing champ has left in the tank entering his age-29 season, as across 17 games with the Patriots last season he carried 184 times for just 642 (3.5 YPC) plus three scores, while adding a 51-313-2 receiving line.