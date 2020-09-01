Parker (undisclosed) and Jakeem Grant (undisclosed) both should be ready for Week 1 against New England, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The wide receivers have missed some practice time of late, with the most recent report putting Parker on an exercise bike during Tuesday's session. It sounds like the Dolphins are merely being cautious with minor injuries, so there won't be any need for serious concern unless Parker remains sidelined next week.