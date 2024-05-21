Parker announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Two months after signing a one-year contract with the Eagles, Parker has had a change of heart on a 10th season in the league. The 31-year-old cited spending more time with his family as the primary factor in his decision. He spent his first seven seasons in Miami before playing the previous two in New England. The Louisville product's most productive season came in 2019, as he tallied 1,202 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 72 receptions for the Dophins. He was projected to compete for a role behind A.J. Brown (knee) and DeVonta Smith at wide receiver in the upcoming season.