The Patriots have informed Parker that they will release him Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The report notes that Parker has been given permission to talk to other teams in the meantime. The veteran wideout is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he caught 33 passes on 55 targets for 394 yards in 13 regular season games. In the wake of Parker's looming departure, JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), Kendrick Bourne (knee) and Demario Douglas currently head New England's WR corps, with additions to the unit presumably slated to arrive via free agency and/or the draft.