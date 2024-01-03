Parker (ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Parker always seems to be limited throughout every practice week, so this is nothing new for him. He picked up the ribs injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bills. There will be more updates on Parker's practice status Thursday and Friday.
