Parker (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Parker was a limited participant in all three of New England's practices after exiting the Week 17 loss to Buffalo due to a rib injury. If he suits up, Parker will likely occupy a starting role on the outside, though a matchup with a Jets secondary that has allowed the fewest catches, yards and touchdowns to wide receivers coupled with snow in the forecast suggest his opportunities could be limited Sunday.