Parker and the Eagles are in agreement on a one-year contract, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Frank suggests the Eagles will only have to pay Parker something around the veteran's minimum, with New England in line to cover most of his 2024 compensation. The Patriots reportedly are set to release Parker on Wednesday at the start of the 2024 league year, despite his $3.2 million base salary being fully guaranteed. The 31-year-old has never lived up to his status as the 14th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, but he does have 5,660 receiving yards through nine season and should be in the mix for Philly's No. 3 WR job behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. None of the guys that filled that role for portions of last season -- Julio Jones, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus -- is under contract with the Eagles for 2024.