Parker exited Sunday's game against the Bills with a rib injury.
Before leaving the contest, Parker caught one of his two targets for 15 yards. While he's sidelined Sunday, Demario Douglas, Jalen Reagor and Tyquan Thornton are available to handle the Patriots' WR duties.
