The second #AskFFT fan mock draft is in the books, and it wasn't quite the doozy that the first one was.

But that's not to say there weren't some surprise picks. I mean, every draft will have some surprises.

One non-surprise: Seven receivers went in Round 1 again. We should all expect seven or eight wideouts to get taken in Round 1 with running backs filling the other spots so long as it's a one-QB league (like this mock was). If people in home leagues are still taking quarterbacks early, that's on them; so far we've seen zero Round 1 quarterbacks in our mocks.

In Round 1, both Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley were first-round picks. There's some semantics at play here as Barkley was 12th and Puka Nacua was picked 13th overall (first pick in Round 2), so it could have easily been flip-flopped and Barkley still would have been a second-rounder. Taylor has been a Round 1 pick in consecutive PPR mocks. Barkley went 14th overall in the first fan mock draft, so there could be an early sentiment that he's a borderline first-rounder.

Maybe the final surprise from Round 1 was the selection of Breece Hall at No. 3 overall, ahead of everyone except Christian McCaffrey and CeeDee Lamb. It's the second mock in a row where the third overall pick is a surprise (Amon-Ra St. Brown went third overall in the first mock we did).

I don't think there's anything to it except for this: If Fantasy managers are still buying heavily into Hall and don't want to necessarily pick from the Isiah Pacheco/Josh Jacobs/Rachaad White tier of RBs in Round 2, they're not out of line for taking a running back early.

Other headlines from the draft:

Just one team started the draft going WR-WR. Everyone else had at least one running back after the second round. This was more evidence that the Hero RB strategy will be popular -- everyone seems to agree that the RB spot isn't as strong as it once was, but it shouldn't be totally ignored either. The one team that started with two receivers, Team 4, didn't take a rusher until Joe Mixon in Round 4, then followed it up with Nick Chubb in Round 5.

Derrick Henry went 14th overall, one spot ahead of Jahmyr Gibbs. Henry went 18th overall in our first mock and clearly is still a fan favorite, even in full PPR. The Gibbs selection in Round 2 was among the best steals.

Marv watch: Marvin Harrison Jr. remains in the top 20. I don't think Fantasy managers are at all nervous about taking this rookie receiver. It's a perfect situation for him with a quarterback who has a proven track record of locking on to his No. 1 target. I don't think Trey McBride or Greg Dortch will be Kyler Murray's favorite.

Keenan Allen catches on in Round 3. This is the highest I've seen Allen picked in any draft; he went 73rd overall in our first mock. Apparently, some folks out there believe Allen won't have a decline in Chicago's crowded receiving corps. I think the majority of Fantasy managers disagree with the sentiment but future mocks will tell the tale.

Zamir White becomes a top-50 pick in back-to-back mocks. There's buy-in from Fantasy managers on White continuing his rushing reign from the end of last season, making the cut in Round 4 in both mocks. It feels a little too soon, but who else in Vegas is supposed to unseat him?

Every manager fielded a team that must start a QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, a TE and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE) along with seven reserve spots. Our scoring includes six points for all touchdowns along with one point per reception, one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving, one point for every 25 yards passing and minus-two points for every turnover.