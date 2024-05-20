jonathan-taylor-colts-usatsi.jpg
The second #AskFFT fan mock draft is in the books, and it wasn't quite the doozy that the first one was

But that's not to say there weren't some surprise picks. I mean, every draft will have some surprises. 

One non-surprise: Seven receivers went in Round 1 again. We should all expect seven or eight wideouts to get taken in Round 1 with running backs filling the other spots so long as it's a one-QB league (like this mock was). If people in home leagues are still taking quarterbacks early, that's on them; so far we've seen zero Round 1 quarterbacks in our mocks.  

In Round 1, both Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley were first-round picks. There's some semantics at play here as Barkley was 12th and Puka Nacua was picked 13th overall (first pick in Round 2), so it could have easily been flip-flopped and Barkley still would have been a second-rounder. Taylor has been a Round 1 pick in consecutive PPR mocks. Barkley went 14th overall in the first fan mock draft, so there could be an early sentiment that he's a borderline first-rounder. 

Maybe the final surprise from Round 1 was the selection of Breece Hall at No. 3 overall, ahead of everyone except Christian McCaffrey and CeeDee Lamb. It's the second mock in a row where the third overall pick is a surprise (Amon-Ra St. Brown went third overall in the first mock we did). 

I don't think there's anything to it except for this: If Fantasy managers are still buying heavily into Hall and don't want to necessarily pick from the Isiah Pacheco/Josh Jacobs/Rachaad White tier of RBs in Round 2, they're not out of line for taking a running back early. 

Other headlines from the draft:

  • Just one team started the draft going WR-WR. Everyone else had at least one running back after the second round. This was more evidence that the Hero RB strategy will be popular -- everyone seems to agree that the RB spot isn't as strong as it once was, but it shouldn't be totally ignored either. The one team that started with two receivers, Team 4, didn't take a rusher until Joe Mixon in Round 4, then followed it up with Nick Chubb in Round 5.  
  • Derrick Henry went 14th overall, one spot ahead of Jahmyr Gibbs. Henry went 18th overall in our first mock and clearly is still a fan favorite, even in full PPR. The Gibbs selection in Round 2 was among the best steals. 
  • Marv watch: Marvin Harrison Jr. remains in the top 20. I don't think Fantasy managers are at all nervous about taking this rookie receiver. It's a perfect situation for him with a quarterback who has a proven track record of locking on to his No. 1 target. I don't think Trey McBride or Greg Dortch will be Kyler Murray's favorite. 
  • Keenan Allen catches on in Round 3. This is the highest I've seen Allen picked in any draft; he went 73rd overall in our first mock. Apparently, some folks out there believe Allen won't have a decline in Chicago's crowded receiving corps. I think the majority of Fantasy managers disagree with the sentiment but future mocks will tell the tale. 
  • Zamir White becomes a top-50 pick in back-to-back mocks. There's buy-in from Fantasy managers on White continuing his rushing reign from the end of last season, making the cut in Round 4 in both mocks. It feels a little too soon, but who else in Vegas is supposed to unseat him? 

Every manager fielded a team that must start a QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, a TE and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE) along with seven reserve spots. Our scoring includes six points for all touchdowns along with one point per reception, one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving, one point for every 25 yards passing and minus-two points for every turnover.

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Jason's team C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 TEAM 2 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 TEAM 3 B. Hall RB NYJ
4 TEAM 4 J. Jefferson WR MIN
5 TEAM 5 T. Hill WR MIA
6 TEAM 6 B. Robinson RB ATL
7 TEAM 7 J. Chase WR CIN
8 TEAM 8 J. Taylor RB IND
9 TEAM 9 A. St. Brown WR DET
10 TEAM 10 A. Brown WR PHI
11 TEAM 11 G. Wilson WR NYJ
12 TEAM 12 S. Barkley RB PHI
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 TEAM 12 P. Nacua WR LAR
14 TEAM 11 D. Henry RB BAL
15 TEAM 10 J. Gibbs RB DET
16 TEAM 9 K. Williams RB LAR
17 TEAM 8 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
18 TEAM 7 T. Etienne RB JAC
19 TEAM 6 D. Moore WR CHI
20 TEAM 5 J. Cook RB BUF
21 TEAM 4 D. Adams WR LV
22 TEAM 3 S. LaPorta TE DET
23 TEAM 2 I. Pacheco RB KC
24 Jason's team C. Olave WR NO
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Jason's team J. Jacobs RB GB
26 TEAM 2 M. Pittman WR IND
27 TEAM 3 B. Aiyuk WR SF
28 TEAM 4 P. Mahomes QB KC
29 TEAM 5 D. London WR ATL
30 TEAM 6 R. White RB TB
31 TEAM 7 T. Kelce TE KC
32 TEAM 8 D. Achane RB MIA
33 TEAM 9 K. Allen WR CHI
34 TEAM 10 M. Evans WR TB
35 TEAM 11 C. Kupp WR LAR
36 TEAM 12 A. Kamara RB NO
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 TEAM 12 N. Collins WR HOU
38 TEAM 11 D. Samuel WR SF
39 TEAM 10 J. Allen QB BUF
40 TEAM 9 A. Cooper WR CLE
41 TEAM 8 J. Waddle WR MIA
42 TEAM 7 D. Smith WR PHI
43 TEAM 6 T. McBride TE ARI
44 TEAM 5 T. Higgins WR CIN
45 TEAM 4 J. Mixon RB HOU
46 TEAM 3 J. Hurts QB PHI
47 TEAM 2 Z. White RB LV
48 Jason's team S. Diggs WR HOU
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Jason's team G. Pickens WR PIT
50 TEAM 2 M. Andrews TE BAL
51 TEAM 3 D. Metcalf WR SEA
52 TEAM 4 N. Chubb RB CLE
53 TEAM 5 L. Jackson QB BAL
54 TEAM 6 T. Dell WR HOU
55 TEAM 7 K. Walker III RB SEA
56 TEAM 8 D. Kincaid TE BUF
57 TEAM 9 C. Ridley WR TEN
58 TEAM 10 C. Kirk WR JAC
59 TEAM 11 M. Nabers WR NYG
60 TEAM 12 M. Brown WR KC
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 TEAM 12 K. Pitts TE ATL
62 TEAM 11 A. Jones RB MIN
63 TEAM 10 J. Brooks RB CAR
64 TEAM 9 D. Montgomery RB DET
65 TEAM 8 Z. Flowers WR BAL
66 TEAM 7 C. Stroud QB HOU
67 TEAM 6 J. Conner RB ARI
68 TEAM 5 T. Pollard RB TEN
69 TEAM 4 A. Ekeler RB WAS
70 TEAM 3 R. Stevenson RB NE
71 TEAM 2 D. Swift RB CHI
72 Jason's team J. Burrow QB CIN
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Jason's team N. Harris RB PIT
74 TEAM 2 T. McLaurin WR WAS
75 TEAM 3 J. Reed WR GB
76 TEAM 4 D. Johnson WR CAR
77 TEAM 5 T. Spears RB TEN
78 TEAM 6 L. McConkey WR LAC
79 TEAM 7 C. Godwin WR TB
80 TEAM 8 J. Addison WR MIN
81 TEAM 9 A. Richardson QB IND
82 TEAM 10 Z. Moss RB CIN
83 TEAM 11 K. Murray QB ARI
84 TEAM 12 R. Mostert RB MIA
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 TEAM 12 D. Prescott QB DAL
86 TEAM 11 E. Engram TE JAC
87 TEAM 10 G. Kittle TE SF
88 TEAM 9 C. Watson WR GB
89 TEAM 8 X. Worthy WR KC
90 TEAM 7 J. Williams RB DEN
91 TEAM 6 B. Bowers TE LV
92 TEAM 5 R. Rice WR KC
93 TEAM 4 T. Lockett WR SEA
94 TEAM 3 D. Hopkins WR TEN
95 TEAM 2 J. Love QB GB
96 Jason's team J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Jason's team T. Benson RB ARI
98 TEAM 2 J. Warren RB PIT
99 TEAM 3 G. Edwards RB LAC
100 TEAM 4 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
101 TEAM 5 D. Singletary RB NYG
102 TEAM 6 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
103 TEAM 7 J. Williams WR DET
104 TEAM 8 J. Ford RB CLE
105 TEAM 9 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
106 TEAM 10 C. Brown RB CIN
107 TEAM 11 E. Elliott RB DAL
108 TEAM 12 J. Dobbins RB LAC
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 TEAM 12 T. Hockenson TE MIN
110 TEAM 11 B. Corum RB LAR
111 TEAM 10 C. Sutton WR DEN
112 TEAM 9 J. Ferguson TE DAL
113 TEAM 8 R. Dowdle RB DAL
114 TEAM 7 K. Coleman WR BUF
115 TEAM 6 C. Williams QB CHI
116 TEAM 5 D. Njoku TE CLE
117 TEAM 4 B. Cooks WR DAL
118 TEAM 3 D. Schultz TE HOU
119 TEAM 2 R. Odunze WR CHI
120 Jason's team K. Shakir WR BUF
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Jason's team J. McLaughlin RB DEN
122 TEAM 2 C. Hubbard RB CAR
123 TEAM 3 B. Purdy QB SF
124 TEAM 4 D. Goedert TE PHI
125 TEAM 5 E. Mitchell RB SF
126 TEAM 6 J. Goff QB DET
127 TEAM 7 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
128 TEAM 8 K. Vidal RB LAC
129 TEAM 9 A. Gibson RB NE
130 TEAM 10 J. Dotson WR WAS
131 TEAM 11 C. Samuel WR BUF
132 TEAM 12 J. Meyers WR LV
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 TEAM 12 K. Miller RB NO
134 TEAM 11 T. Chandler RB MIN
135 TEAM 10 J. Wright RB MIA
136 TEAM 9 R. Wilson WR PIT
137 TEAM 8 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
138 TEAM 7 M. Lloyd RB GB
139 TEAM 6 J. Downs WR IND
140 TEAM 5 J. Herbert QB LAC
141 TEAM 4 J. Daniels QB WAS
142 TEAM 3 K. Herbert RB CHI
143 TEAM 2 R. Doubs WR GB
144 Jason's team A. Estime RB DEN
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Jason's team K. Mitchell RB BAL
146 TEAM 2 T. Allgeier RB ATL
147 TEAM 3 R. Shaheed WR NO
148 TEAM 4 B. Irving RB TB
149 TEAM 5 X. Legette WR CAR
150 TEAM 6 J. Burton WR CIN
151 TEAM 7 M. Thomas WR NO
152 TEAM 8 T. Lawrence QB JAC
153 TEAM 9 M. Williams WR NYJ
154 TEAM 10 J. Polk WR NE
155 TEAM 11 R. Davis RB BUF
156 TEAM 12 J. Jeudy WR CLE
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 TEAM 12 Q. Johnston WR LAC
158 TEAM 11 J. Palmer WR LAC
159 TEAM 10 K. Cousins QB ATL
160 TEAM 9 G. Davis WR JAC
161 TEAM 8 R. Pearsall WR SF
162 TEAM 7 L. McCaffrey WR WAS
163 TEAM 6 D. Wicks WR GB
164 TEAM 5 C. Kmet TE CHI
165 TEAM 4 B. Allen RB NYJ
166 TEAM 3 A. Dillon RB GB
167 TEAM 2 I. Likely TE BAL
168 Jason's team C. Parkinson TE LAR
Team by Team
Jason's team
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 24 C. Olave WR NO
3 25 J. Jacobs RB GB
4 48 S. Diggs WR HOU
5 49 G. Pickens WR PIT
6 72 J. Burrow QB CIN
7 73 N. Harris RB PIT
8 96 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
9 97 T. Benson RB ARI
10 120 K. Shakir WR BUF
11 121 J. McLaughlin RB DEN
12 144 A. Estime RB DEN
13 145 K. Mitchell RB BAL
14 168 C. Parkinson TE LAR
TEAM 2
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 23 I. Pacheco RB KC
3 26 M. Pittman WR IND
4 47 Z. White RB LV
5 50 M. Andrews TE BAL
6 71 D. Swift RB CHI
7 74 T. McLaurin WR WAS
8 95 J. Love QB GB
9 98 J. Warren RB PIT
10 119 R. Odunze WR CHI
11 122 C. Hubbard RB CAR
12 143 R. Doubs WR GB
13 146 T. Allgeier RB ATL
14 167 I. Likely TE BAL
TEAM 3
Rd Pk Player
1 3 B. Hall RB NYJ
2 22 S. LaPorta TE DET
3 27 B. Aiyuk WR SF
4 46 J. Hurts QB PHI
5 51 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 70 R. Stevenson RB NE
7 75 J. Reed WR GB
8 94 D. Hopkins WR TEN
9 99 G. Edwards RB LAC
10 118 D. Schultz TE HOU
11 123 B. Purdy QB SF
12 142 K. Herbert RB CHI
13 147 R. Shaheed WR NO
14 166 A. Dillon RB GB
TEAM 4
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 21 D. Adams WR LV
3 28 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 45 J. Mixon RB HOU
5 52 N. Chubb RB CLE
6 69 A. Ekeler RB WAS
7 76 D. Johnson WR CAR
8 93 T. Lockett WR SEA
9 100 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
10 117 B. Cooks WR DAL
11 124 D. Goedert TE PHI
12 141 J. Daniels QB WAS
13 148 B. Irving RB TB
14 165 B. Allen RB NYJ
TEAM 5
Rd Pk Player
1 5 T. Hill WR MIA
2 20 J. Cook RB BUF
3 29 D. London WR ATL
4 44 T. Higgins WR CIN
5 53 L. Jackson QB BAL
6 68 T. Pollard RB TEN
7 77 T. Spears RB TEN
8 92 R. Rice WR KC
9 101 D. Singletary RB NYG
10 116 D. Njoku TE CLE
11 125 E. Mitchell RB SF
12 140 J. Herbert QB LAC
13 149 X. Legette WR CAR
14 164 C. Kmet TE CHI
TEAM 6
Rd Pk Player
1 6 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 19 D. Moore WR CHI
3 30 R. White RB TB
4 43 T. McBride TE ARI
5 54 T. Dell WR HOU
6 67 J. Conner RB ARI
7 78 L. McConkey WR LAC
8 91 B. Bowers TE LV
9 102 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
10 115 C. Williams QB CHI
11 126 J. Goff QB DET
12 139 J. Downs WR IND
13 150 J. Burton WR CIN
14 163 D. Wicks WR GB
TEAM 7
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Chase WR CIN
2 18 T. Etienne RB JAC
3 31 T. Kelce TE KC
4 42 D. Smith WR PHI
5 55 K. Walker III RB SEA
6 66 C. Stroud QB HOU
7 79 C. Godwin WR TB
8 90 J. Williams RB DEN
9 103 J. Williams WR DET
10 114 K. Coleman WR BUF
11 127 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
12 138 M. Lloyd RB GB
13 151 M. Thomas WR NO
14 162 L. McCaffrey WR WAS
TEAM 8
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Taylor RB IND
2 17 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
3 32 D. Achane RB MIA
4 41 J. Waddle WR MIA
5 56 D. Kincaid TE BUF
6 65 Z. Flowers WR BAL
7 80 J. Addison WR MIN
8 89 X. Worthy WR KC
9 104 J. Ford RB CLE
10 113 R. Dowdle RB DAL
11 128 K. Vidal RB LAC
12 137 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
13 152 T. Lawrence QB JAC
14 161 R. Pearsall WR SF
TEAM 9
Rd Pk Player
1 9 A. St. Brown WR DET
2 16 K. Williams RB LAR
3 33 K. Allen WR CHI
4 40 A. Cooper WR CLE
5 57 C. Ridley WR TEN
6 64 D. Montgomery RB DET
7 81 A. Richardson QB IND
8 88 C. Watson WR GB
9 105 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
10 112 J. Ferguson TE DAL
11 129 A. Gibson RB NE
12 136 R. Wilson WR PIT
13 153 M. Williams WR NYJ
14 160 G. Davis WR JAC
TEAM 10
Rd Pk Player
1 10 A. Brown WR PHI
2 15 J. Gibbs RB DET
3 34 M. Evans WR TB
4 39 J. Allen QB BUF
5 58 C. Kirk WR JAC
6 63 J. Brooks RB CAR
7 82 Z. Moss RB CIN
8 87 G. Kittle TE SF
9 106 C. Brown RB CIN
10 111 C. Sutton WR DEN
11 130 J. Dotson WR WAS
12 135 J. Wright RB MIA
13 154 J. Polk WR NE
14 159 K. Cousins QB ATL
TEAM 11
Rd Pk Player
1 11 G. Wilson WR NYJ
2 14 D. Henry RB BAL
3 35 C. Kupp WR LAR
4 38 D. Samuel WR SF
5 59 M. Nabers WR NYG
6 62 A. Jones RB MIN
7 83 K. Murray QB ARI
8 86 E. Engram TE JAC
9 107 E. Elliott RB DAL
10 110 B. Corum RB LAR
11 131 C. Samuel WR BUF
12 134 T. Chandler RB MIN
13 155 R. Davis RB BUF
14 158 J. Palmer WR LAC
TEAM 12
Rd Pk Player
1 12 S. Barkley RB PHI
2 13 P. Nacua WR LAR
3 36 A. Kamara RB NO
4 37 N. Collins WR HOU
5 60 M. Brown WR KC
6 61 K. Pitts TE ATL
7 84 R. Mostert RB MIA
8 85 D. Prescott QB DAL
9 108 J. Dobbins RB LAC
10 109 T. Hockenson TE MIN
11 132 J. Meyers WR LV
12 133 K. Miller RB NO
13 156 J. Jeudy WR CLE
14 157 Q. Johnston WR LAC