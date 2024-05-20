The second #AskFFT fan mock draft is in the books, and it wasn't quite the doozy that the first one was.
But that's not to say there weren't some surprise picks. I mean, every draft will have some surprises.
One non-surprise: Seven receivers went in Round 1 again. We should all expect seven or eight wideouts to get taken in Round 1 with running backs filling the other spots so long as it's a one-QB league (like this mock was). If people in home leagues are still taking quarterbacks early, that's on them; so far we've seen zero Round 1 quarterbacks in our mocks.
In Round 1, both Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley were first-round picks. There's some semantics at play here as Barkley was 12th and Puka Nacua was picked 13th overall (first pick in Round 2), so it could have easily been flip-flopped and Barkley still would have been a second-rounder. Taylor has been a Round 1 pick in consecutive PPR mocks. Barkley went 14th overall in the first fan mock draft, so there could be an early sentiment that he's a borderline first-rounder.
Maybe the final surprise from Round 1 was the selection of Breece Hall at No. 3 overall, ahead of everyone except Christian McCaffrey and CeeDee Lamb. It's the second mock in a row where the third overall pick is a surprise (Amon-Ra St. Brown went third overall in the first mock we did).
I don't think there's anything to it except for this: If Fantasy managers are still buying heavily into Hall and don't want to necessarily pick from the Isiah Pacheco/Josh Jacobs/Rachaad White tier of RBs in Round 2, they're not out of line for taking a running back early.
Other headlines from the draft:
- Just one team started the draft going WR-WR. Everyone else had at least one running back after the second round. This was more evidence that the Hero RB strategy will be popular -- everyone seems to agree that the RB spot isn't as strong as it once was, but it shouldn't be totally ignored either. The one team that started with two receivers, Team 4, didn't take a rusher until Joe Mixon in Round 4, then followed it up with Nick Chubb in Round 5.
- Derrick Henry went 14th overall, one spot ahead of Jahmyr Gibbs. Henry went 18th overall in our first mock and clearly is still a fan favorite, even in full PPR. The Gibbs selection in Round 2 was among the best steals.
- Marv watch: Marvin Harrison Jr. remains in the top 20. I don't think Fantasy managers are at all nervous about taking this rookie receiver. It's a perfect situation for him with a quarterback who has a proven track record of locking on to his No. 1 target. I don't think Trey McBride or Greg Dortch will be Kyler Murray's favorite.
- Keenan Allen catches on in Round 3. This is the highest I've seen Allen picked in any draft; he went 73rd overall in our first mock. Apparently, some folks out there believe Allen won't have a decline in Chicago's crowded receiving corps. I think the majority of Fantasy managers disagree with the sentiment but future mocks will tell the tale.
- Zamir White becomes a top-50 pick in back-to-back mocks. There's buy-in from Fantasy managers on White continuing his rushing reign from the end of last season, making the cut in Round 4 in both mocks. It feels a little too soon, but who else in Vegas is supposed to unseat him?
Every manager fielded a team that must start a QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, a TE and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE) along with seven reserve spots. Our scoring includes six points for all touchdowns along with one point per reception, one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving, one point for every 25 yards passing and minus-two points for every turnover.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Jason's team
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|TEAM 2
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|TEAM 3
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|4
|TEAM 4
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|5
|TEAM 5
|T. Hill WR MIA
|6
|TEAM 6
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|7
|TEAM 7
|J. Chase WR CIN
|8
|TEAM 8
|J. Taylor RB IND
|9
|TEAM 9
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|10
|TEAM 10
|A. Brown WR PHI
|11
|TEAM 11
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|12
|TEAM 12
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|TEAM 12
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|14
|TEAM 11
|D. Henry RB BAL
|15
|TEAM 10
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|16
|TEAM 9
|K. Williams RB LAR
|17
|TEAM 8
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|18
|TEAM 7
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|19
|TEAM 6
|D. Moore WR CHI
|20
|TEAM 5
|J. Cook RB BUF
|21
|TEAM 4
|D. Adams WR LV
|22
|TEAM 3
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|23
|TEAM 2
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|24
|Jason's team
|C. Olave WR NO
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Jason's team
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|26
|TEAM 2
|M. Pittman WR IND
|27
|TEAM 3
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|28
|TEAM 4
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|29
|TEAM 5
|D. London WR ATL
|30
|TEAM 6
|R. White RB TB
|31
|TEAM 7
|T. Kelce TE KC
|32
|TEAM 8
|D. Achane RB MIA
|33
|TEAM 9
|K. Allen WR CHI
|34
|TEAM 10
|M. Evans WR TB
|35
|TEAM 11
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|36
|TEAM 12
|A. Kamara RB NO
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|TEAM 12
|N. Collins WR HOU
|38
|TEAM 11
|D. Samuel WR SF
|39
|TEAM 10
|J. Allen QB BUF
|40
|TEAM 9
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|41
|TEAM 8
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|42
|TEAM 7
|D. Smith WR PHI
|43
|TEAM 6
|T. McBride TE ARI
|44
|TEAM 5
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|45
|TEAM 4
|J. Mixon RB HOU
|46
|TEAM 3
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|47
|TEAM 2
|Z. White RB LV
|48
|Jason's team
|S. Diggs WR HOU
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Jason's team
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|50
|TEAM 2
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|51
|TEAM 3
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|52
|TEAM 4
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|53
|TEAM 5
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|54
|TEAM 6
|T. Dell WR HOU
|55
|TEAM 7
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|56
|TEAM 8
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|57
|TEAM 9
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|58
|TEAM 10
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|59
|TEAM 11
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|60
|TEAM 12
|M. Brown WR KC
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|TEAM 12
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|62
|TEAM 11
|A. Jones RB MIN
|63
|TEAM 10
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|64
|TEAM 9
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|65
|TEAM 8
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|66
|TEAM 7
|C. Stroud QB HOU
|67
|TEAM 6
|J. Conner RB ARI
|68
|TEAM 5
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|69
|TEAM 4
|A. Ekeler RB WAS
|70
|TEAM 3
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|71
|TEAM 2
|D. Swift RB CHI
|72
|Jason's team
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Jason's team
|N. Harris RB PIT
|74
|TEAM 2
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|75
|TEAM 3
|J. Reed WR GB
|76
|TEAM 4
|D. Johnson WR CAR
|77
|TEAM 5
|T. Spears RB TEN
|78
|TEAM 6
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|79
|TEAM 7
|C. Godwin WR TB
|80
|TEAM 8
|J. Addison WR MIN
|81
|TEAM 9
|A. Richardson QB IND
|82
|TEAM 10
|Z. Moss RB CIN
|83
|TEAM 11
|K. Murray QB ARI
|84
|TEAM 12
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|TEAM 12
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|86
|TEAM 11
|E. Engram TE JAC
|87
|TEAM 10
|G. Kittle TE SF
|88
|TEAM 9
|C. Watson WR GB
|89
|TEAM 8
|X. Worthy WR KC
|90
|TEAM 7
|J. Williams RB DEN
|91
|TEAM 6
|B. Bowers TE LV
|92
|TEAM 5
|R. Rice WR KC
|93
|TEAM 4
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|94
|TEAM 3
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|95
|TEAM 2
|J. Love QB GB
|96
|Jason's team
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Jason's team
|T. Benson RB ARI
|98
|TEAM 2
|J. Warren RB PIT
|99
|TEAM 3
|G. Edwards RB LAC
|100
|TEAM 4
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|101
|TEAM 5
|D. Singletary RB NYG
|102
|TEAM 6
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|103
|TEAM 7
|J. Williams WR DET
|104
|TEAM 8
|J. Ford RB CLE
|105
|TEAM 9
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|106
|TEAM 10
|C. Brown RB CIN
|107
|TEAM 11
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|108
|TEAM 12
|J. Dobbins RB LAC
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|TEAM 12
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|110
|TEAM 11
|B. Corum RB LAR
|111
|TEAM 10
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|112
|TEAM 9
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|113
|TEAM 8
|R. Dowdle RB DAL
|114
|TEAM 7
|K. Coleman WR BUF
|115
|TEAM 6
|C. Williams QB CHI
|116
|TEAM 5
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|117
|TEAM 4
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|118
|TEAM 3
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|119
|TEAM 2
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|120
|Jason's team
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Jason's team
|J. McLaughlin RB DEN
|122
|TEAM 2
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|123
|TEAM 3
|B. Purdy QB SF
|124
|TEAM 4
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|125
|TEAM 5
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|126
|TEAM 6
|J. Goff QB DET
|127
|TEAM 7
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|128
|TEAM 8
|K. Vidal RB LAC
|129
|TEAM 9
|A. Gibson RB NE
|130
|TEAM 10
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|131
|TEAM 11
|C. Samuel WR BUF
|132
|TEAM 12
|J. Meyers WR LV
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|TEAM 12
|K. Miller RB NO
|134
|TEAM 11
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|135
|TEAM 10
|J. Wright RB MIA
|136
|TEAM 9
|R. Wilson WR PIT
|137
|TEAM 8
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|138
|TEAM 7
|M. Lloyd RB GB
|139
|TEAM 6
|J. Downs WR IND
|140
|TEAM 5
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|141
|TEAM 4
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|142
|TEAM 3
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|143
|TEAM 2
|R. Doubs WR GB
|144
|Jason's team
|A. Estime RB DEN
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Jason's team
|K. Mitchell RB BAL
|146
|TEAM 2
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|147
|TEAM 3
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|148
|TEAM 4
|B. Irving RB TB
|149
|TEAM 5
|X. Legette WR CAR
|150
|TEAM 6
|J. Burton WR CIN
|151
|TEAM 7
|M. Thomas WR NO
|152
|TEAM 8
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|153
|TEAM 9
|M. Williams WR NYJ
|154
|TEAM 10
|J. Polk WR NE
|155
|TEAM 11
|R. Davis RB BUF
|156
|TEAM 12
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|TEAM 12
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|158
|TEAM 11
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|159
|TEAM 10
|K. Cousins QB ATL
|160
|TEAM 9
|G. Davis WR JAC
|161
|TEAM 8
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|162
|TEAM 7
|L. McCaffrey WR WAS
|163
|TEAM 6
|D. Wicks WR GB
|164
|TEAM 5
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|165
|TEAM 4
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|166
|TEAM 3
|A. Dillon RB GB
|167
|TEAM 2
|I. Likely TE BAL
|168
|Jason's team
|C. Parkinson TE LAR
|Jason's team
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|24
|C. Olave WR NO
|3
|25
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|4
|48
|S. Diggs WR HOU
|5
|49
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|6
|72
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|7
|73
|N. Harris RB PIT
|8
|96
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|9
|97
|T. Benson RB ARI
|10
|120
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|11
|121
|J. McLaughlin RB DEN
|12
|144
|A. Estime RB DEN
|13
|145
|K. Mitchell RB BAL
|14
|168
|C. Parkinson TE LAR
|TEAM 2
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|2
|23
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|3
|26
|M. Pittman WR IND
|4
|47
|Z. White RB LV
|5
|50
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|6
|71
|D. Swift RB CHI
|7
|74
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|8
|95
|J. Love QB GB
|9
|98
|J. Warren RB PIT
|10
|119
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|11
|122
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|12
|143
|R. Doubs WR GB
|13
|146
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|14
|167
|I. Likely TE BAL
|TEAM 3
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|2
|22
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|3
|27
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|4
|46
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|5
|51
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|6
|70
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|7
|75
|J. Reed WR GB
|8
|94
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|9
|99
|G. Edwards RB LAC
|10
|118
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|11
|123
|B. Purdy QB SF
|12
|142
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|13
|147
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|14
|166
|A. Dillon RB GB
|TEAM 4
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|21
|D. Adams WR LV
|3
|28
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|45
|J. Mixon RB HOU
|5
|52
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|6
|69
|A. Ekeler RB WAS
|7
|76
|D. Johnson WR CAR
|8
|93
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|9
|100
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|10
|117
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|11
|124
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|12
|141
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|13
|148
|B. Irving RB TB
|14
|165
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|TEAM 5
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|T. Hill WR MIA
|2
|20
|J. Cook RB BUF
|3
|29
|D. London WR ATL
|4
|44
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|5
|53
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|6
|68
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|7
|77
|T. Spears RB TEN
|8
|92
|R. Rice WR KC
|9
|101
|D. Singletary RB NYG
|10
|116
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|11
|125
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|12
|140
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|13
|149
|X. Legette WR CAR
|14
|164
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|TEAM 6
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|19
|D. Moore WR CHI
|3
|30
|R. White RB TB
|4
|43
|T. McBride TE ARI
|5
|54
|T. Dell WR HOU
|6
|67
|J. Conner RB ARI
|7
|78
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|8
|91
|B. Bowers TE LV
|9
|102
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|10
|115
|C. Williams QB CHI
|11
|126
|J. Goff QB DET
|12
|139
|J. Downs WR IND
|13
|150
|J. Burton WR CIN
|14
|163
|D. Wicks WR GB
|TEAM 7
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|18
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|3
|31
|T. Kelce TE KC
|4
|42
|D. Smith WR PHI
|5
|55
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|6
|66
|C. Stroud QB HOU
|7
|79
|C. Godwin WR TB
|8
|90
|J. Williams RB DEN
|9
|103
|J. Williams WR DET
|10
|114
|K. Coleman WR BUF
|11
|127
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|12
|138
|M. Lloyd RB GB
|13
|151
|M. Thomas WR NO
|14
|162
|L. McCaffrey WR WAS
|TEAM 8
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|17
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|3
|32
|D. Achane RB MIA
|4
|41
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|5
|56
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|6
|65
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|7
|80
|J. Addison WR MIN
|8
|89
|X. Worthy WR KC
|9
|104
|J. Ford RB CLE
|10
|113
|R. Dowdle RB DAL
|11
|128
|K. Vidal RB LAC
|12
|137
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|13
|152
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|14
|161
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|TEAM 9
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|2
|16
|K. Williams RB LAR
|3
|33
|K. Allen WR CHI
|4
|40
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|5
|57
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|6
|64
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|7
|81
|A. Richardson QB IND
|8
|88
|C. Watson WR GB
|9
|105
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|10
|112
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|11
|129
|A. Gibson RB NE
|12
|136
|R. Wilson WR PIT
|13
|153
|M. Williams WR NYJ
|14
|160
|G. Davis WR JAC
|TEAM 10
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|A. Brown WR PHI
|2
|15
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|3
|34
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|39
|J. Allen QB BUF
|5
|58
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|6
|63
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|7
|82
|Z. Moss RB CIN
|8
|87
|G. Kittle TE SF
|9
|106
|C. Brown RB CIN
|10
|111
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|11
|130
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|12
|135
|J. Wright RB MIA
|13
|154
|J. Polk WR NE
|14
|159
|K. Cousins QB ATL
|TEAM 11
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|2
|14
|D. Henry RB BAL
|3
|35
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|4
|38
|D. Samuel WR SF
|5
|59
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|6
|62
|A. Jones RB MIN
|7
|83
|K. Murray QB ARI
|8
|86
|E. Engram TE JAC
|9
|107
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|10
|110
|B. Corum RB LAR
|11
|131
|C. Samuel WR BUF
|12
|134
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|13
|155
|R. Davis RB BUF
|14
|158
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|TEAM 12
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|2
|13
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|3
|36
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|37
|N. Collins WR HOU
|5
|60
|M. Brown WR KC
|6
|61
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|7
|84
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|8
|85
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|9
|108
|J. Dobbins RB LAC
|10
|109
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|11
|132
|J. Meyers WR LV
|12
|133
|K. Miller RB NO
|13
|156
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|14
|157
|Q. Johnston WR LAC