Parker (ribs) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Parker, who exited last weekend's loss to Buffalo due to a rib injury, was a limited participant in all three of New England's practices this week, but he'll be available for the Patriots' season finale. In the process, he figures to handle a starting role on the outside against a tough Jets secondary. In 12 games to date, Parker has caught 32 of his 51 targets for 388 yards, a pace that has limited his fantasy utility to deeper formats despite steady playing time.