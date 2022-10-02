Griffin (hip) will play Sunday against the Eagles.
Griffin will return after missing the team's Week 3 win over the Chargers. His return will be a boost to the Jaguars secondary as they look to contain A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on Sunday.
