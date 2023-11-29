Griffin was waived by the Texans on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Griffin recorded 33 tackles and one interception on the season, but he eventually was cut out of defensive reps and has solely played on special teams for the last two weeks. The veteran cornerback was starting for the bulk of the season but later lost his role to second-year cornerback Derek Stingley, who returned off injured reserve and now has recorded back-to-back games with interceptions.