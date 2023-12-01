Griffin was claimed off waivers by the Panthers on Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

The move came a day after Griffin was released by the Texans. Griffin started six games for Houston and recorded 33 tackles, four passes defensed and an interception, but he lost his role to second-year cornerback Derek Stingley in recent weeks. The seventh-year veteran should start off as a depth corner for the Panthers.