Griffin finished the regular season with six tackles (five solo) and one pass defended in three games for the Panthers. He began the campaign with the Texans, recording 33 tackles (24 solo) and one interception on four passes defended in 10 games.

Griffin was cut by Houston despite starting six games. He subsequently started one of his three appearances for Carolina. The former Pro Bowler is now slated to become an unrestricted free agent, leaving his 2024 outlook uncertain until he signs somewhere.