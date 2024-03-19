Griffin signed a contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Griffin finished his 2023 campaign with Carolina after being waived by the Texans in November. The veteran corner appeared in a total of 13 games between the two teams, making 39 combined tackles and defending four passes, including his first interception since 2020. A Pro Bowler in 2019, Griffin will have the opportunity to bolster Minnesota's depth in the secondary.