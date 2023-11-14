Griffin logged five tackles (two solo), an interception and a pass deflection in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bengals.
Griffin came up big for the Texans, intercepting Joe Burrow in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. The 28-year-old hadn't recorded an interception before Sunday's since 2020, and he'll look to produce once again when the team takes on the Cardinals next week.
