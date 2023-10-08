Griffin (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Griffin sustained a calf injury in practice during the week. His absence for Week 5 along with Tavierre Thomas (coach's decision) means the Texans' secondary will rely on corners Steven Nelson, Ka'dar Hollman and Grayland Arnold.
