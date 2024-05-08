It is rookie draft season, and we have you covered. Below you will find updated Dynasty rookie rankings for my top 50 players in Superflex leagues. You will also find three rookie-only mock drafts, one fot one-QB leagues, Superflex leagues, and tight-end premium leagues. I am also leaving the pre-draft versions of those up for another month so you can see how things have changed since the 2024 NFL Draft.

We haven't slowed down on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty either. Most recently, I had Matt Waldman on to discuss how the NFL Draft impacted his rookie rankings. He told us who his biggest riser and faller are on, how he factors in Year 1 opportunity, and more. Check it out:

Of course, the draft impacted veterans as well. You'll find those differences reflected in my updated position rankings below. Each of the past five years we've added more to our Dynasty coverage and 2024 will be no different. Don't forget to bookmark this page, because everything we do for Dynasty will be added here.

Dynasty Rankings



Quarterback Rankings 5/1

Running Back Rankings 5/2

Wide Receiver Rankings 5/2

Tight End Rankings 5/3

Superflex rookie-only Rankings 4/29

Dynasty Tiers

QB Tiers 1/18

RB Tiers 1/19

WR Tiers 1/22

TE Tiers 1/24

Dynasty Mock Drafts

One-QB rookie-only 5/1

Superflex rookie-only 5/1

Tight end-premium rookie-only 4/30

Tight end-premium rookie-only 4/24

Superflex rookie-only 4/22

Superflex start-up 3/29

Superflex rookie-only 2/27

One-QB Start-up 1/31

Superflex Start-up 1/17

Dynasty Mailbags

Dynasty Mailbag 5/7

Dynasty Mailbag 1/25

Draft Profiles

QB

J.J. McCarthy 3/29

Drake Maye 3/13

Jayden Daniels 2/28

Caleb Williams 2/15

Michael Penix, Jr. 1/25

RB

Jaylen Wright 4/19

Trey Benson 4/11

Jonathon Brooks 4/10

WR

Adonai Mitchell 4/8

Rome Odunze 4/4

Brian Thomas 4/3

Malik Nabers 3/27

Marvin Harrison Jr. 3/15

TE

Brock Bowers 4/1