Griffin (calf) was a full participant at practice Thursday.
Griffin was sidelined during Sunday's loss at Atlanta due to a calf injury he presumably sustained during practice last week, but it now looks like he should be good to go for Week 6. He figures to step back into a starting role Sunday versus New Orleans.
