  • 8TH INNING
    		Myers tripled to deep right, Garcia, Pham and Machado scored59
    		Machado singled to right, Tatis scored29
  • 7TH INNING
    		Murphy singled to shallow center, Blackmon scored19
    		Blackmon doubled to deep left, Story and Dahl scored18
    		Dahl singled to deep left, Owings scored16
  • 6TH INNING
    		McMahon homered to center, Murphy scored15
    		Machado doubled to deep left, Cronenworth scored13
  • 4TH INNING
    		Kemp homered to left, McMahon scored03
  • 2ND INNING
    		Murphy homered to right01
    123456789RHE
    SD6-3
    		000001040580
    COL5-2
    		01020240X9120
    • Coors FieldDenver, Colo.
    SDPadres
    COLRockies
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    F. Tatis SS41100011.282.391.564.9552.5
    T. Grisham CF40000012.243.349.568.916-0.5
    M. Machado DH41220010.237.356.421.7775.5
    T. Pham LF31200100.306.432.417.8484.0
    G. Garcia 3B31000113.308.400.308.7081.5
    W. Myers RF40230021.257.366.571.9376.0
    J. Profar 2B40000013.094.237.188.424-0.5
    F. Mejia C30000001.111.200.167.3670.0
    J. Cronenworth 1B21100000.400.455.9001.3554.0
    T. France PH-1B10000000.278.278.333.6110.0
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      D. Dahl CF41110000.257.297.314.6123.0
      T. Story SS31000100.345.472.7591.2312.0
      C. Blackmon RF41220000.353.371.500.8716.0
      N. Arenado 3B40000012.226.286.226.512-0.5
      D. Murphy 1B42421000.364.440.545.98511.0
      R. McMahon 2B42121012.241.324.379.7037.5
      M. Kemp DH41221000.385.500.9231.4238.0
      G. Hampson PR-DH00000000.300.333.400.7330.0
      C. Owings LF31100110.286.333.286.6192.5
      T. Wolters C40100011.182.182.227.4090.5
        BATTING
        • 2B - F. Tatis (3), M. Machado
        • 3B - W. Myers, J. Cronenworth (2)
        • RBI - M. Machado 2 (7), W. Myers 3 (8)
        • 2-Out RBI - M. Machado 2 (2), W. Myers 3 (3)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - G. Garcia, J. Profar 2 (2)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        Z. Davies5.04331224.501.008.0
        T. Hill0.22220016.750.75-4.0
        J. Guerra1.054411012.273.00-6.5
        P. Johnson1.11000100.000.672.5
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        A. Senzatela6.04111602.451.2718.0
        D. Bard1.00000103.181.063.5
        J. Pazos0.234410054.006.00-8.0
        C. Estevez0.11000000.001.07-1.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - Z. Davies 70-43, T. Hill 21-16, J. Guerra 21-16, P. Johnson 18-10
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Davies 6-6, T. Hill 1-2, J. Guerra 4-0, P. Johnson 2-0
        • Batters Faced - Z. Davies 20, T. Hill 4, J. Guerra 8, P. Johnson 4
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - A. Senzatela 86-57, D. Bard 12-9, J. Pazos 24-12, C. Estevez 9-4
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Senzatela 7-3, J. Pazos 2-1, C. Estevez 1-0
        • Batters Faced - A. Senzatela 23, D. Bard 3, J. Pazos 6, C. Estevez 2
            • 8TH INNING
              		Myers tripled to deep right, Garcia, Pham and Machado scored59
              		Machado singled to right, Tatis scored29
            • 7TH INNING
              		Murphy singled to shallow center, Blackmon scored19
              		Blackmon doubled to deep left, Story and Dahl scored18
              		Dahl singled to deep left, Owings scored16
            • 6TH INNING
              		McMahon homered to center, Murphy scored15
              		Machado doubled to deep left, Cronenworth scored13
            • 4TH INNING
              		Kemp homered to left, McMahon scored03
            • 2ND INNING
              		Murphy homered to right01
            • 9TH INNING
              • Garrett Hampson at designated hitter
            • 8TH INNING
              • James Pazos relieved Daniel Bard
              • Ty France hit for Jake Cronenworth
              • T. France: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Cronenworth grounded out to third
              • F. Tatis: Ball, Foul, Ball, Tatis doubled to deep right
              • T. Grisham: Ball, Ball, Grisham flied out to center
              • M. Machado: Strike looking, Ball, Machado singled to right, Tatis scored
              • T. Pham: Strike looking, Ball, Pham singled to shallow right, Machado to second
              • G. Garcia: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Garcia walked, Machado to third, Pham to second
              • Carlos Estevez relieved James Pazos
              • W. Myers: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Myers tripled to deep right, Garcia, Pham and Machado scored
              • J. Profar: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Profar grounded out to second
              • Middle of the 8th (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Ty France at first base
              • M. Kemp: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Kemp reached on an infield single to pitcher
              • Garrett Hampson ran for Matt Kemp
              • C. Owings: Hampson picked off at first, pitcher to first, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Owings struck out swinging
              • T. Wolters: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Wolters popped out to shortstop
              • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 7TH INNING
              • Daniel Bard relieved Antonio Senzatela
              • W. Myers: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Myers struck out looking
              • J. Profar: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Profar lined out to shortstop
              • F. Mejia: Foul, Strike looking, Mejia lined out to center
              • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Ja. Guerra Pitching:
              • C. Owings: Owings singled to shallow right
              • T. Wolters: Strike looking, Wolters singled to shallow left, Owings to third, Wolters out at second
              • D. Dahl: Dahl singled to deep left, Owings scored
              • T. Story: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Story walked, Dahl to second
              • C. Blackmon: Blackmon doubled to deep left, Story and Dahl scored
              • N. Arenado: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Arenado struck out looking
              • D. Murphy: Strike looking, Foul, Murphy singled to shallow center, Blackmon scored
              • Pierce Johnson relieved Javy Guerra
              • R. McMahon: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, McMahon grounded out to first
              • End of the 7th (4 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 6TH INNING
              • A. Senzatela Pitching:
              • J. Cronenworth: Strike looking, Cronenworth tripled to left center
              • F. Tatis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Tatis struck out swinging
              • T. Grisham: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Grisham struck out swinging
              • M. Machado: Foul, Foul, Ball, Machado doubled to deep left, Cronenworth scored
              • T. Pham: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Pham walked
              • G. Garcia: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Garcia flied out to center
              • Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Tim Hill relieved Zach Davies
              • C. Blackmon: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Blackmon flied out to right
              • N. Arenado: Arenado lined out to center
              • D. Murphy: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Murphy reached on an infield single to pitcher
              • R. McMahon: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, McMahon homered to center, Murphy scored
              • Javy Guerra relieved Tim Hill
              • M. Kemp: Ball, Kemp grounded out to second
              • End of the 6th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 5TH INNING
              • A. Senzatela Pitching:
              • G. Garcia: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
              • W. Myers: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Myers singled to right
              • J. Profar: Strike swinging, Ball, Profar reached on fielder's choice to second, Myers out at second
              • F. Mejia: Foul, Ball, Mejia popped out to second
              • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • Z. Davies Pitching:
              • T. Wolters: Strike looking, Ball, Wolters grounded bunt out to pitcher
              • D. Dahl: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Dahl flied out to deep left
              • T. Story: Ball, Foul, Story lined out to center
              • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • A. Senzatela Pitching:
              • T. Grisham: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Grisham grounded out to second
              • M. Machado: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Machado fouled out to third
              • T. Pham: Ball, Strike looking, Pham lined out to right
              • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Z. Davies Pitching:
              • N. Arenado: Arenado lined out to center
              • D. Murphy: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Murphy singled to left
              • R. McMahon: Ball, McMahon reached on fielder's choice to second, Murphy out at second
              • M. Kemp: Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, McMahon to second on wild pitch, Kemp homered to left, McMahon scored
              • C. Owings: Strike looking, Owings flied out to deep right
              • End of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • A. Senzatela Pitching:
              • F. Mejia: Ball, Strike swinging, Mejia popped out to third
              • J. Cronenworth: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Cronenworth grounded out to second
              • F. Tatis: Tatis flied out to deep center
              • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Z. Davies Pitching:
              • D. Dahl: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Dahl flied out to left
              • T. Story: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Story grounded out to third
              • C. Blackmon: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Blackmon flied out to deep left
              • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • A. Senzatela Pitching:
              • T. Pham: Ball, Pham singled to center
              • G. Garcia: Ball, Garcia grounded out to third, Pham to second
              • W. Myers: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Myers struck out looking
              • J. Profar: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Profar struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • Z. Davies Pitching:
              • D. Murphy: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Murphy homered to right
              • R. McMahon: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, McMahon struck out looking
              • M. Kemp: Ball, Kemp grounded out to third
              • C. Owings: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Owings walked
              • T. Wolters: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Wolters struck out swinging
              • End of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 1ST INNING
              • A. Senzatela Pitching:
              • F. Tatis: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Tatis grounded out to shortstop
              • T. Grisham: Strike looking, Grisham grounded out to second
              • M. Machado: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Machado struck out on foul tip
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Z. Davies Pitching:
              • D. Dahl: Dahl grounded out to first
              • T. Story: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Story lined out to right
              • C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Ball, Blackmon singled to center
              • N. Arenado: Ball, Strike swinging, Arenado reached on fielder's choice to third, Blackmon out at second
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)

            • Coors FieldDenver, Colo.
            TEAM STATS
            6-3
            .233
            AVG
            12
            HR
            53
            R
            4.16
            ERA
            5-2
            .263
            AVG
            7
            HR
            34
            R
            2.47
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            Z. DaviesR
            1-0
            W-L
            5.0
            IP
            3.60
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            1.00
            WHIP
            A. SenzatelaR
            1-0
            W-L
            5.0
            IP
            3.60
            ERA
            1.00
            SO/BB
            1.80
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .Z. Davies
            R
            1-0, 5.0 IP, 3.60 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .A. Senzatela
            R
            1-0, 5.0 IP, 3.60 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 F. Tatis SS351092.286
            2 T. Grisham CF33963.273
            3 M. Machado DH34752.206
            4 T. Pham LF33971.273
            5 G. Garcia 3B10440.400
            6 W. Myers RF31752.226
            7 J. Profar 2B28331.107
            8 F. Mejia C15200.133
            9 J. Cronenworth 1B8310.375
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 D. Dahl CF31830.258
            2 T. Story SS261054.385
            3 C. Blackmon RF301051.333
            4 N. Arenado 3B27710.259
            5 D. Murphy 1B18410.222
            6 R. McMahon 2B25630.240
            7 M. Kemp DH9341.333
            8 C. Owings LF11310.273
            9 T. Wolters C18330.167
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Eric HosmerIllness08-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
            Breyvic ValeraUndisclosed08-01-2020Probable for Aug 2
            Jorge MateoIllness08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
            Anderson EspinozaElbow01-31-2021Out for the season
            Trey WingenterElbow01-31-2022Out for the season
            Jose CastilloLat08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            Andres MunozElbow05-31-2021Out for the season
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Wade DavisShoulder08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
            Scott ObergArm09-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 21
            Peter LambertElbow01-31-2022Out for the season