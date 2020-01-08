GAMETRACKER
8TH INNING Myers tripled to deep right, Garcia, Pham and Machado scored 5 9 Machado singled to right, Tatis scored 2 9 7TH INNING Murphy singled to shallow center, Blackmon scored 1 9 Blackmon doubled to deep left, Story and Dahl scored 1 8 Dahl singled to deep left, Owings scored 1 6 6TH INNING McMahon homered to center, Murphy scored 1 5 Machado doubled to deep left, Cronenworth scored 1 3 4TH INNING Kemp homered to left, McMahon scored 0 3 2ND INNING Murphy homered to right 0 1
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|F. Tatis SS
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|.391
|.564
|.955
|2.5
|T. Grisham CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|.349
|.568
|.916
|-0.5
|M. Machado DH
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|.356
|.421
|.777
|5.5
|T. Pham LF
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|.432
|.417
|.848
|4.0
|G. Garcia 3B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.308
|.400
|.308
|.708
|1.5
|W. Myers RF
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.257
|.366
|.571
|.937
|6.0
|J. Profar 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.094
|.237
|.188
|.424
|-0.5
|F. Mejia C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|.200
|.167
|.367
|0.0
|J. Cronenworth 1B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|.455
|.900
|1.355
|4.0
|T. France PH-1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|.278
|.333
|.611
|0.0
- 2B - F. Tatis (3), M. Machado
- 3B - W. Myers, J. Cronenworth (2)
- RBI - M. Machado 2 (7), W. Myers 3 (8)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Machado 2 (2), W. Myers 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - G. Garcia, J. Profar 2 (2)
- 2B - C. Blackmon (2)
- HR - D. Murphy, R. McMahon, M. Kemp (2)
- RBI - D. Dahl (4), C. Blackmon 2 (7), D. Murphy 2 (3), R. McMahon 2 (5), M. Kemp 2 (6)
- 2-Out RBI - D. Murphy, R. McMahon 2 (2), M. Kemp 2 (2)
- Outfield Assist - T. Pham
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Z. Davies
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|4.50
|1.00
|8.0
|T. Hill
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6.75
|0.75
|-4.0
|J. Guerra
|1.0
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|12.27
|3.00
|-6.5
|P. Johnson
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.67
|2.5
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|A. Hedges C
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Naylor LF
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.100
|.100
|.100
|.200
|E. Olivares CF
|17
|2
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|.235
|.316
|.294
|.610
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Bednar RP
|0-0
|0
|2.1
|3.86
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1.29
|J. Eickhoff SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Lamet SP
|1-0
|0
|10.0
|1.80
|9
|2
|0
|5
|15
|1.40
|J. Lucchesi SP
|0-1
|0
|5.1
|8.44
|11
|5
|0
|2
|5
|2.44
|C. Paddack SP
|1-0
|0
|11.0
|1.64
|10
|2
|1
|1
|10
|1.00
|E. Pagan RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|12.27
|5
|5
|1
|3
|2
|2.18
|L. Perdomo RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|5.40
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|1.20
|D. Pomeranz RP
|0-0
|2
|4.1
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.46
|C. Quantrill RP
|1-0
|0
|5.2
|4.76
|5
|3
|2
|3
|5
|1.41
|G. Richards SP
|0-0
|0
|10.2
|3.38
|9
|4
|1
|4
|12
|1.22
|C. Stammen RP
|1-0
|0
|4.2
|5.79
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1.07
|M. Strahm RP
|0-1
|0
|3.2
|4.91
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1.09
|K. Yates RP
|0-1
|0
|2.1
|15.43
|5
|4
|0
|4
|3
|3.86
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|Y. Almonte RP
|0-0
|J. Diaz RP
|0-0
|P. Diehl RP
|-
|K. Freeland SP
|2-0
|C. Gonzalez SP
|-
|A. Goudeau RP
|-
|J. Gray SP
|0-0
|J. Harvey RP
|-
|J. Hoffman SP
|-
|T. Kinley RP
|0-0
|G. Marquez SP
|1-1
- 2B - F. Tatis (3), M. Machado
- 3B - W. Myers, J. Cronenworth (2)
- RBI - M. Machado 2 (7), W. Myers 3 (8)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Machado 2 (2), W. Myers 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - G. Garcia, J. Profar 2 (2)
- 2B - C. Blackmon (2)
- HR - D. Murphy, R. McMahon, M. Kemp (2)
- RBI - D. Dahl (4), C. Blackmon 2 (7), D. Murphy 2 (3), R. McMahon 2 (5), M. Kemp 2 (6)
- 2-Out RBI - D. Murphy, R. McMahon 2 (2), M. Kemp 2 (2)
- Outfield Assist - T. Pham
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Z. Davies
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|4.50
|1.00
|8.0
|T. Hill
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6.75
|0.75
|-4.0
|J. Guerra
|1.0
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|12.27
|3.00
|-6.5
|P. Johnson
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.67
|2.5
|Total
|8.0
|12
|9
|9
|2
|4
|3
|-
|-
|-
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|A. Hedges C
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Naylor LF
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.100
|.100
|.100
|.200
|E. Olivares CF
|17
|2
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|.235
|.316
|.294
|.610
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Bednar RP
|0-0
|0
|2.1
|3.86
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1.29
|J. Eickhoff SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Lamet SP
|1-0
|0
|10.0
|1.80
|9
|2
|0
|5
|15
|1.40
|J. Lucchesi SP
|0-1
|0
|5.1
|8.44
|11
|5
|0
|2
|5
|2.44
|C. Paddack SP
|1-0
|0
|11.0
|1.64
|10
|2
|1
|1
|10
|1.00
|E. Pagan RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|12.27
|5
|5
|1
|3
|2
|2.18
|L. Perdomo RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|5.40
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|1.20
|D. Pomeranz RP
|0-0
|2
|4.1
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.46
|C. Quantrill RP
|1-0
|0
|5.2
|4.76
|5
|3
|2
|3
|5
|1.41
|G. Richards SP
|0-0
|0
|10.2
|3.38
|9
|4
|1
|4
|12
|1.22
|C. Stammen RP
|1-0
|0
|4.2
|5.79
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1.07
|M. Strahm RP
|0-1
|0
|3.2
|4.91
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1.09
|K. Yates RP
|0-1
|0
|2.1
|15.43
|5
|4
|0
|4
|3
|3.86
8TH INNING Myers tripled to deep right, Garcia, Pham and Machado scored 5 9 Machado singled to right, Tatis scored 2 9 7TH INNING Murphy singled to shallow center, Blackmon scored 1 9 Blackmon doubled to deep left, Story and Dahl scored 1 8 Dahl singled to deep left, Owings scored 1 6 6TH INNING McMahon homered to center, Murphy scored 1 5 Machado doubled to deep left, Cronenworth scored 1 3 4TH INNING Kemp homered to left, McMahon scored 0 3 2ND INNING Murphy homered to right 0 1
- Garrett Hampson at designated hitter
- James Pazos relieved Daniel Bard
- Ty France hit for Jake Cronenworth
- T. France: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Cronenworth grounded out to third
- F. Tatis: Ball, Foul, Ball, Tatis doubled to deep right
- T. Grisham: Ball, Ball, Grisham flied out to center
- M. Machado: Strike looking, Ball, Machado singled to right, Tatis scored
- T. Pham: Strike looking, Ball, Pham singled to shallow right, Machado to second
- G. Garcia: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Garcia walked, Machado to third, Pham to second
- Carlos Estevez relieved James Pazos
- W. Myers: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Myers tripled to deep right, Garcia, Pham and Machado scored
- J. Profar: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Profar grounded out to second
- Middle of the 8th (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Ty France at first base
- M. Kemp: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Kemp reached on an infield single to pitcher
- Garrett Hampson ran for Matt Kemp
- C. Owings: Hampson picked off at first, pitcher to first, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Owings struck out swinging
- T. Wolters: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Wolters popped out to shortstop
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Ja. Guerra Pitching:
- C. Owings: Owings singled to shallow right
- T. Wolters: Strike looking, Wolters singled to shallow left, Owings to third, Wolters out at second
- D. Dahl: Dahl singled to deep left, Owings scored
- T. Story: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Story walked, Dahl to second
- C. Blackmon: Blackmon doubled to deep left, Story and Dahl scored
- N. Arenado: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Arenado struck out looking
- D. Murphy: Strike looking, Foul, Murphy singled to shallow center, Blackmon scored
- Pierce Johnson relieved Javy Guerra
- R. McMahon: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, McMahon grounded out to first
- End of the 7th (4 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Senzatela Pitching:
- J. Cronenworth: Strike looking, Cronenworth tripled to left center
- F. Tatis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Tatis struck out swinging
- T. Grisham: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Grisham struck out swinging
- M. Machado: Foul, Foul, Ball, Machado doubled to deep left, Cronenworth scored
- T. Pham: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Pham walked
- G. Garcia: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Garcia flied out to center
- Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Tim Hill relieved Zach Davies
- C. Blackmon: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Blackmon flied out to right
- N. Arenado: Arenado lined out to center
- D. Murphy: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Murphy reached on an infield single to pitcher
- R. McMahon: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, McMahon homered to center, Murphy scored
- Javy Guerra relieved Tim Hill
- M. Kemp: Ball, Kemp grounded out to second
- End of the 6th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Senzatela Pitching:
- G. Garcia: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
- W. Myers: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Myers singled to right
- J. Profar: Strike swinging, Ball, Profar reached on fielder's choice to second, Myers out at second
- F. Mejia: Foul, Ball, Mejia popped out to second
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Z. Davies Pitching:
- N. Arenado: Arenado lined out to center
- D. Murphy: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Murphy singled to left
- R. McMahon: Ball, McMahon reached on fielder's choice to second, Murphy out at second
- M. Kemp: Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, McMahon to second on wild pitch, Kemp homered to left, McMahon scored
- C. Owings: Strike looking, Owings flied out to deep right
- End of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Davies Pitching:
- D. Dahl: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Dahl flied out to left
- T. Story: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Story grounded out to third
- C. Blackmon: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Blackmon flied out to deep left
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Senzatela Pitching:
- T. Pham: Ball, Pham singled to center
- G. Garcia: Ball, Garcia grounded out to third, Pham to second
- W. Myers: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Myers struck out looking
- J. Profar: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Profar struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Z. Davies Pitching:
- D. Murphy: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Murphy homered to right
- R. McMahon: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, McMahon struck out looking
- M. Kemp: Ball, Kemp grounded out to third
- C. Owings: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Owings walked
- T. Wolters: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Wolters struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Z. Davies Pitching:
- D. Dahl: Dahl grounded out to first
- T. Story: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Story lined out to right
- C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Ball, Blackmon singled to center
- N. Arenado: Ball, Strike swinging, Arenado reached on fielder's choice to third, Blackmon out at second
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 F. Tatis SS
|35
|10
|9
|2
|.286
|2 T. Grisham CF
|33
|9
|6
|3
|.273
|3 M. Machado DH
|34
|7
|5
|2
|.206
|4 T. Pham LF
|33
|9
|7
|1
|.273
|5 G. Garcia 3B
|10
|4
|4
|0
|.400
|6 W. Myers RF
|31
|7
|5
|2
|.226
|7 J. Profar 2B
|28
|3
|3
|1
|.107
|8 F. Mejia C
|15
|2
|0
|0
|.133
|9 J. Cronenworth 1B
|8
|3
|1
|0
|.375
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 D. Dahl CF
|31
|8
|3
|0
|.258
|2 T. Story SS
|26
|10
|5
|4
|.385
|3 C. Blackmon RF
|30
|10
|5
|1
|.333
|4 N. Arenado 3B
|27
|7
|1
|0
|.259
|5 D. Murphy 1B
|18
|4
|1
|0
|.222
|6 R. McMahon 2B
|25
|6
|3
|0
|.240
|7 M. Kemp DH
|9
|3
|4
|1
|.333
|8 C. Owings LF
|11
|3
|1
|0
|.273
|9 T. Wolters C
|18
|3
|3
|0
|.167
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Eric Hosmer
|Illness
|08-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
|Breyvic Valera
|Undisclosed
|08-01-2020Probable for Aug 2
|Jorge Mateo
|Illness
|08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
|Anderson Espinoza
|Elbow
|01-31-2021Out for the season
|Trey Wingenter
|Elbow
|01-31-2022Out for the season
|Jose Castillo
|Lat
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Andres Munoz
|Elbow
|05-31-2021Out for the season
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Wade Davis
|Shoulder
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Scott Oberg
|Arm
|09-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 21
|Peter Lambert
|Elbow
|01-31-2022Out for the season