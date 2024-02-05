If the Los Angeles Angels hope to make up lost ground, they will need more contributions from the bottom of their lineup.

The Angels hope they will receive more of that type of production on Wednesday afternoon in the rubber game of their three-game series against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

The bottom four hitters for Los Angeles went 8-for-14 with five runs and five RBIs in a 7-4 win against the Orioles on Tuesday night.

The result ended a five-game losing streak that had dropped the Angels five games under .500.

"When things are going good, it's a lot of fun," Angels shortstop Zach Neto said. "When things are going bad, you've just got to keep having fun. But we're moving in the right direction, we're believing in ourselves and we're just going to keep moving forward."

Neto, who was batting .167 through the weekend, went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the No. 9 spot on Tuesday, his second straight two-hit performance.

"Just simplifying the game, not putting too much pressure on myself," he said. "Kind of just taking it easy a little bit, just let the game get to me."

Tyler Anderson has been one of the bright spots for Los Angeles so far, and the left-hander is scheduled to take the mound in the series finale.

Anderson (2-2, 1.42 ERA) has lost his past two outings, but he still owns fifth-best ERA in the majors.

He most recently allowed two runs (one earned) and three hits over seven innings in a 7-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

"I think I got away with some stuff out there, but in general, I just kind of wanted to go out and try to be in the zone as much as I could," Anderson said. "Obviously, it didn't work out that way, but just tried to stay in and give us a chance."

Anderson has made one career start against the Orioles and did not get a decision after allowing three runs and six hits in five innings on May 18, 2023.

The Orioles plan to start right-hander Dean Kremer (0-2, 4.91 ERA).

After two solid starts to begin the season, Kremer lost his past two outings.

Kremer was torched for eight runs (six earned) and 10 hits in four innings of an 11-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on April 13. He was better in his most recent start, allowing three runs and two hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 9-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Kremer came out for the sixth inning trailing 1-0 and left with two outs and two runners on base, both via walks. The bullpen couldn't bail him out, however, and the next four batters reached, leading to five runs.

"Thought Dean threw the ball great. A couple walks there in the sixth, that hurt against the top of the order, but left with two outs in a 1-0 game," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "We've got to do a better job of shutting the door for him there."

Kremer is 2-0 with a 1.76 ERA in three career starts against the Angels.

