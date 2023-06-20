It's a featherweight fireworks display in Florida when Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria collide in Jacksonville. Emmett and Topuria both pack a punch that transcends their weight class. They look to make a big statement in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Emmett is looking for a reboot as Topuria continues to fire on all cylinders. Emmett fell short in his first shot at a world title, submitting to Yair Rodriguez in an interim featherweight championship clash at UFC 284. Topuria is the new kid on the block of featherweight quickly gaining in popularity. Topuria is a perfect 13-0 in MMA and has finished his last four UFC opponents, including Bryce Mitchell and Ryan Hall.

UFC returns to pay-per-view on July 8 for the annual International Fight Week. Headlining UFC 290 is a featherweight title unifier between champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim titleholder Rodriguez. The co-main event sees UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno attempt to avenge prior losses to challenger Alexandre Pantoja. Other fighters on the main card include Robert Whittaker and Bo Nickal.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

