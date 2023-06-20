ufc-octagon-cage-generic.jpg
It's a featherweight fireworks display in Florida when Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria collide in Jacksonville. Emmett and Topuria both pack a punch that transcends their weight class. They look to make a big statement in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Emmett is looking for a reboot as Topuria continues to fire on all cylinders. Emmett fell short in his first shot at a world title, submitting to Yair Rodriguez in an interim featherweight championship clash at UFC 284. Topuria is the new kid on the block of featherweight quickly gaining in popularity. Topuria is a perfect 13-0 in MMA and has finished his last four UFC opponents, including Bryce Mitchell and Ryan Hall.

UFC returns to pay-per-view on July 8 for the annual International Fight Week. Headlining UFC 290 is a featherweight title unifier between champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim titleholder Rodriguez. The co-main event sees UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno attempt to avenge prior losses to challenger Alexandre Pantoja. Other fighters on the main card include Robert Whittaker and Bo Nickal.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight Night June 24
Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
Featherweight
Jacksonville
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night July 1
Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov
Middleweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 290
July 8
Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Yair Rodriguez (ic)Featherweight titleLas Vegas
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
July 15
Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Women's bantamweightLas Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
July 22
Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
Heavyweight
London
ESPN+
UFC 291
July 29
Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2
Lightweight
Salt Lake City
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 5
Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Bantamweight
Nashville
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 12
Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Welterweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 292
Aug. 19
Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Sean O'Malley
Bantamweight
Boston
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 26
Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
Featherweight
SingaporeESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 2
Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac
Heavyweight
Paris, France
ESPN+
UFC 293
Sept. 9
TBD
TBD
Sydney, AustraliaESPN+ PPV
UFC 294
Oct. 21
TBD
TBD
Abu Dhabi
ESPN+ PPV