Ricky Simon says he believes he is the most complete mixed martial artist in the bantamweight division. He's eager to prove it on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon against fellow rising contender Yadong Song. The five-round showdown anchors the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 10-ranked Simon is riding a five-fight win streak into his first main event. Although he is widely regarded as one of the division's best wrestlers and grapplers, he told the media this week he mixes up his disciplines better than anyone in the division. He faces a stiff test against the No. 8-ranked Song, who is a feared striker and also seeks a signature victory in the top-heavy division.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon preview

Both Song and Simon have had stretches in which they were considered arguably the bantamweight division's hottest prospect. As it stands now, Saturday's main event is among the most intriguing non-title bantamweight matchups that could be made.

Simon (20-3) made his UFC debut in April 2018 to some fanfare following a run in the Legacy Fighting Alliance that saw him become the promotion's bantamweight champion. He won by submission against Merab Dvalishvili, who hasn't lost since and is now the division's top-ranked contender behind a nine-fight winning streak.

Simon won his first three UFC outings but saw his momentum halted by an upset loss to veteran Uriah Faber and another to veteran contender Rob Font. But the 30-year-old Oregon native has since ripped off five consecutive victories and earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his second-round submission of Jack Shore last July, his lone performance in 2022.

Song (19-7-1) went 5-0-1 in his first six UFC fights and quickly gained a reputation for action-packed fights and a relentless disposition in the cage. The 25-year-old Chinese fighter had won three straight before dropping his headlining debut last September to Cory Sandhagen, who is now ranked No. 3.

The winner of Saturday's main event won't see a title shot anytime soon because of the logjam at the top. Champion Aljamain Sterling will defend his belt against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 next month and there will be a long line of candidates to face the winner. They include Dvalishvili, Sandhagen and Sean O'Malley. But either Song or Simon will likely get a top-five opponent in his next fight and could be headed toward a title eliminator. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's top UFC Fight Night selections here: He is going with Marcos Rogerio De Lima (-170) to get the better of Waldo Cortes-Acosta (+145) in a heavyweight matchup.

De Lima (20-8-1) is a nine-year UFC veteran who has competed at both light heavyweight and heavyweight. The 37-year-old Brazilian is known for his athleticism and punching power, evidenced by 14 knockouts among his 20 career MMA victories. After alternating wins and losses for 10 fights, he comes into Saturday's contest with victories in three of his past four.

Cortez-Acosta (9-0) is a versatile prospect who earned his UFC roster spot with a victory on "Dana White's Contender Series." The 31-year-old Phoenix native has won his first two fights with the promotion and is coming off a decision win in November against journeyman Chase Sherman.

"This is a tough fight to predict, but because of Acosta's limited UFC experience, I'll side with the veteran De Lima," Vithlani told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Yadong Song (-105) vs. Ricky Simon (-115)

Caio Borralho (-365) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (+285)

Rodolfo Vieira (-260) vs. Cody Brundage (+210)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (-170) vs. Waldo Acosta (+145)

Natan Levy (-240) vs. Pete Rodriguez (+200)

Jake Collier (-115) vs. Martin Buday (-105)

Charles Johnson (-150) vs. Cody Durden (+125)

Julian Erosa (-170) vs. Fernando Padilla (+145)

Stephanie Egger (-320) vs. Irina Alekseeva (+250)

Brian Kelleher (-150) vs. Journey Newson (+125)