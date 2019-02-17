2019 Daytona 500: Late wreck causes massive pile-up with less than 10 laps to go
'The Big One' struck in the final stage of the 2019 Daytona 500
NASCAR's megawreck -- otherwise known as "The Big One" -- struck again in the Final Stage of the 2019 Daytona 500.
With less than 10 laps to go, Paul Menard and Matt DiBenedetto got tangled and caused the massive pile-up. Also involved in the wreckage were Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Daniel Suarez, David Ragan, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Ryan Newman, Jimmie Johnson, Austin Dillon, Erik Jones, Daniel Hemric, Matt Tifft, Chris Buescher, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Preece, William Byron, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.
The wreck was so massive that NASCAR was forced to throw the red flag, stopping the race, to assess the situation, clean the track and figure out the running order. It was an unfortunate ending for DiBenedetto, who had led a career-high 49 laps on the day.
Here's another look:
The Daytona 500 and much of the 2019 NASCAR season can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). You can follow the results from Daytona here.
-
Everything you need for the Daytona 500
Here is everything you need to know for the 2019 Daytona 500
-
Daytona 500 live updates, results
Follow along for live updates from The Great American Race
-
Daytona 500 2019 odds, sims, predictions
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Daytona 500 race 10,000 times and has some surprising picks
-
NASCAR Preseason Power Rankings
Which driver comes in at No. 1 before the Daytona 500?
-
Edelman to wave green flag at Daytona
Edelman is going to have book a timeshare in Florida
-
Reasons to get pumped for NASCAR season
The 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season officially kicks off on Sunday with the Daytona 500