2019 Daytona 500: Late wreck causes massive pile-up with less than 10 laps to go

NASCAR's megawreck -- otherwise known as "The Big One" -- struck again in the Final Stage of the 2019 Daytona 500.

With less than 10 laps to go, Paul Menard and Matt DiBenedetto got tangled and caused the massive pile-up. Also involved in the wreckage were Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Daniel Suarez, David Ragan, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Ryan Newman, Jimmie Johnson, Austin Dillon, Erik Jones, Daniel Hemric, Matt Tifft, Chris Buescher, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Preece, William Byron, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.

The wreck was so massive that NASCAR was forced to throw the red flag, stopping the race, to assess the situation, clean the track and figure out the running order. It was an unfortunate ending for DiBenedetto, who had led a career-high 49 laps on the day.

Here's another look:

