NASCAR announced Wednesday evening that it has indefinitely suspended driver Gray Gaulding following his arrest Tuesday morning by the Cornelius Police Department. According to records from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina, Gaulding was arrested on misdemeanor domestic violence charges before being released later that afternoon.

Gaulding, 26, has made 158 career starts across NASCAR's three national touring divisions, but had started the 2024 season without a ride and had not announced any plans to race this year. He has 60 career starts in the Cup Series, including one last year at Gateway, with a best finish of ninth at Talladega in the fall of 2017.

Most of Gaulding's experience and success has come at the Xfinity Series level, where he has two runner-up finishes -- one at Talladega in 2019 and one at Daytona in 2020 -- and eight top 10s overall. Gaulding's best finish in the Xfinity Series points standings was 13th in 2019, where he was the highest-ranking driver to have not qualified for the playoffs.

Gaulding is also the brother-in-law of NASCAR Cup Series driver and Rookie of the Year contender Zane Smith, who is married to his sister McCall.