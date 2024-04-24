Legacy Motor Club announced Tuesday that Erik Jones will not compete in this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway after he suffered a compression fracture in his lower vertebra in a crash at Talladega Superspeedway. Corey Heim will drive the No. 43 Toyota in Jones' place and make his Cup Series debut.

Jones was involved in a multi-car accident on lap 157 after he had pitted under green with the other Toyota drivers in order to top off on fuel to the end of the race, sending him head-on into the turn 3 wall at almost full speed. On his in-car radio, Jones could be heard telling his crew he wasn't sure if he was okay after the impact before requesting assistance from safety workers complaining of back pain.

Jones was initially checked and released from the infield care center, but he later returned and was transported to UAB University Hospital for further evaluation. He then returned home to the Charlotte, N.C. area where he met with specialists who determined the severity of his injury.

In a video shared Tuesday, Jones said that he hoped to be back in his car as soon as he could, but that he was taking a "week by week" approach to his return, suggesting he does not have a direct timetable for his recovery. Jones will travel to Dover this weekend to help call the race with his crew.

"Erik's long-term health is our number one priority," Legacy Motor Club co-owner Jimmie Johnson said in a statement. "It will be great to see him at the track Sunday and we intend to give him the time it takes to recover properly. I know Corey will do a great job behind the wheel for the CLUB. In the meantime, our thoughts are with Erik and his wife Holly -- they have our total support."

Filling in for Jones will be Corey Heim, a championship contender for TRICON Garage in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as well as a part-time competitor for Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Prior to the 2024 season, Heim had been tabbed as the top reserve driver for both Legacy Motor Club and 23XI Racing.

NASCAR has granted a medical waiver request for Jones that will allow him to remain eligible for the NASCAR playoffs upon his return.