2019 TicketGuardian 500 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR picks

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix this week for the 2019 TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET. With the track clocking in at just over a mile, it's a change of pace after the extreme speeds of Daytona and two 1.5-mile tracks in Atlanta and Las Vegas. Kevin Harvick ($14,500 on FanDuel and $12,800 on DraftKings) has won four of the last five March races in Phoenix and is the most expensive option in NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games.

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are also among the more expensive options on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel after strong starts to their 2019 seasons. But before locking in your final NASCAR DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to consult the optimal TicketGuardian 500 DFS roster from Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He has crushed his DFS picks in several sports recently, including producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

He was all over his NASCAR picks for last week at Las Vegas, locking Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. into his lineup for Pennzoil 400. The result: All three finished inside the top 10, and anybody who followed McClure's advice was well on their way to a big day.

For the 2019 TicketGuardian 500 on Sunday, we can tell you McClure is rostering Kurt Busch at $10,000 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.

The 40-year-old has finished in the top five in his last two starts and has been incredibly consistent at ISM Raceway in his career. In 32 career starts in Phoenix, Busch has finished in the top 10 on 18 occasions, with seven top-fives and a win back in 2005.

Busch has also logged top-10 finishes in 54.5 percent of his starts the last four seasons, which makes him an incredibly high-floor play at a solid price. He's a complete steal at his price point, so lock him into your NASCAR DFS lineups this week for NASCAR at Phoenix.

McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also involves rostering Brad Keselowski ($13,500 on FanDuel, $11,600 on DraftKings), who has six top-10 finishes in his last 10 races at Phoenix.

Keselowski has been red-hot to start the season, with a win in Atlanta followed by a second place run in Las Vegas. That gives Keselowski three wins and three runner-up finishes in his last 15 starts. Plus, he has had plenty of success at this track. In fact, he finished second at ISM Raceway in the penultimate race last season and finished fifth in the March race in 2017. He's spent time running near the front in each of the last two races too, leading 44 laps in Phoenix last year.

