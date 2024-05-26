CONCORD, N.C. -- Kyle Larson has committed to racing in the rain-delayed Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, and he will run the full 500 Mile Race despite the event now overlapping with the start of NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600, according to Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles. Larson will now likely miss the start of the Coke 600, severely altering his plans to become the fifth driver to ever run the Indy-Charlotte Double.

The weather in Indianapolis became a difficulty for Larson on Sunday morning, as severe rain and lightning rolled through the Speedway and prevented the 500 Mile Race from beginning on time. With those storms now having cleared and track-drying efforts now underway, speedway officials are currently targeting a start time of approximately 4:44 p.m. ET (3:44 p.m. local), only about an hour and a half before the scheduled start of the Coke 600 at 6 p.m. ET.

Speaking to NBC Sports earlier in the day, Larson had expressed he would like to prioritize the Indianapolis 500, which he is running for the first time in a collaboration between Arrow McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports. Larson qualified fifth for the Indy 500 and 10th for the Coke 600.

"There's just been so much time and investment into this, to make this Indy 500 happen," Larson said. "It's been a buildup for over a year. We need to run it, and I want to -- I feel like I've got a really good shot to have a good run and potentially win. I want to be here, but I just wish it would all work out and we could get both races in the full distance. I don't care if it's on the same day -- I just want to be able to race both races the full distance. But we'll see."

Back in Charlotte, the expectation is that Justin Allgaier -- a NASCAR Xfinity Series great and the reserve driver for Larson's team -- will have to start Larson's No. 5 Chevrolet, which will then create a situation where Larson will not be credited with starting the race -- per NASCAR rules -- even if he arrives in Charlotte mid-race and takes over for Allgaier. As of nearly 3:30 p.m. ET in Charlotte, NASCAR officials have yet to comment on whether Larson would be granted a waiver to remain eligible for the playoffs should he miss the race, as all NASCAR drivers must compete in every race to be playoff eligible unless given a waiver for medical or other reasons.

Allgaier was in the Cup Series garage upon its opening at 3 p.m. ET, doing final checks with his team as he prepares to get behind the wheel.

"No matter what time Kyle gets here, I want to give him the best opportunity to win the race," Allgaier told Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. "There is no doubt in my mind that he's got the opportunity to win both races, and so my job is to go out there and keep him as far forward as we possibly can and keep him in an opportunity to have a shot at the end."

A virtually identical situation to Larson's current predicament played out in 2000, when rain at Indianapolis prevented Robby Gordon from doing a proper Indy-Charlotte Double. A rain-delayed start at Indianapolis prevented Gordon from making it to Charlotte for the start of the Coke 600, forcing his team to put reserve driver P.J. Jones behind the wheel until Gordon was able to make it to Charlotte and take over following another rain delay.

Per NASCAR rules, Allgaier will have to drop from the 10th starting spot to the rear of the field for the Coca-Cola 600 due to his team's driver change.