Kyle Busch attempts to retain his title and post his second win of the NASCAR Cup Series season when he competes in the 2023 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday. The two-time series champion finished 17th in his debut on dirt in 2021 but took advantage of a late minor collision to finish .330 seconds ahead of Tyler Reddick and win last year's race. Busch recorded his 61st career series victory earlier this year at Fontana to move ahead of Kevin Harvick for ninth place on the all-time list.

Busch is listed at +1000 while Kyle Larson is the +450 favorite in the latest 2023 Food City Dirt Race odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Reddick and Christopher Bell are +600 while Chase Briscoe rounds out the top five 2023 Food City Dirt Race contenders at +900. The Food City Dirt Race 2023 is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Bristol predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Food City Dirt Race picks.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Reddick, won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix two weeks ago at +1000 odds.

He also correctly predicted Chase Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 odds and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 odds the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

2023 NASCAR at Bristol expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Larson, even though he is the favorite at +450. In fact, Roberts says Larson, who finished fourth in this race last year and is coming off his first victory of the season, barely even cracks the top 10.

"For fun, he likes to go racing on dirt. And he wins on a bunch of those dirt tracks," Roberts told SportsLine. "But stuff happens crazier and quicker on dirt. ... I think he's overpriced." See who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Jonathan Davenport, who is listed at +4500 in the latest Food City Dirt Race odds. The 39-year-old native of Georgia is a highly accomplished driver on dirt who is making his NASCAR Cup Series debut. Davenport is a three-time champion in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and a five-time winner of the World 100, which is considered the most prestigious dirt late model race in the United States.

"They call him Superman because he's the best dirt-track driver and was last year's top-ranked Dirt Late Model driver," Roberts told SportsLine. "Davenport is regarded as one of the greatest drivers ever to compete in Dirt Late Model Racing." See who else to back here.

Roberts is high on a huge longshot who doesn't have much experience on dirt tracks but has raced on them "like he's been doing it his entire career." This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

See full NASCAR at Bristol picks at SportsLine

