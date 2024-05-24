Kyle Larson will wrap up his busy day when he gets behind the wheel for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. Larson, who won this race during his 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship season, is also scheduled to compete in the Indianapolis 500 in the early afternoon before heading to Charlotte to complete the rare "double." The 31-year-old, who is seeking his third win of the campaign, has posted six top-10 finishes in 14 Cup Series starts at the North Carolina track but crashed out in the latter stages of last year's race.

Larson is the 19-4 favorite in the latest 2024 Coca-Cola 600 odds. Denny Hamlin is 6-1, Tyler Reddick is 7-1 and reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, who won this race last year, is 17-2. William Byron, Chris Buescher and two-time winner Martin Truex Jr. round out the top 2024 NASCAR at Charlotte contenders at 10-1. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Coca-Cola 600 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto is off to a red-hot start for SportsLine in 2024, nailing seven winners in his best bets already, including 16-1 longshot Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas three weeks ago. Anyone following his NASCAR picks has seen some huge returns.

For the 2024 Coca-Cola 600, Taranto is high on Buescher, who is listed at 10-1. The 31-year-old Texan has yet to record a victory this season but has posted top-10 finishes in six of his 13 starts. All but one of those came over his first seven outings, with the only recent one being runner-up at Kansas earlier this month.

Buescher did finish third in the NASCAR All-Star Race last weekend, however, and has performed well at Charlotte of late. He has registered all four of his top-10s at the track over his last six starts after finishing 16th or worse in each of his first five Cup Series appearances there. Buescher has been in the top 10 in two of his last three outings at Charlotte after finishing eighth in this race last year.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading Larson, even though he is the 19-4 favorite. The main reason for not backing the native of California is his availability due to the weather. It is expected to rain in Indianapolis on Sunday, which could delay the Indy 500 and prevent Larson from arriving in Charlotte in time for the start of the race.

Larson's recent history at the track does not create much cause for concern, however. He has recorded top-10 finishes in each of the last five Cup Series races there that he has completed, beginning with a fifth-place in 2016. Larson also had strong performances at Charlotte while competing in the Xfinity Series, posting five top-10s -- including a victory -- in seven starts. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

2024 Coca-Cola 600 odds

Kyle Larson 19-4

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Tyler Reddick 7-1

Ryan Blaney 17-2

Chris Buescher 10-1

William Byron 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Christopher Bell 14-1

Ty Gibbs 16-1

Kyle Busch 18-1

Ross Chastain 18-1

Joey Logano 20-1

Bubba Wallace 28-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Noah Gragson 50-1

Chase Briscoe 80-1

Todd Gilliland 80-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Josh Berry 125-1

Erik Jones 125-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Austin Cindric 300-1

Carson Hocevar 300-1

Ryan Preece 350-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Jimmie Johnson 500-1

Corey LaJoie 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Zane Smith 500-1

Shane Van Gisbergen 500-1

Daniel Hemric 1500-1

Kaz Grala 5000-1

J.J. Yeley 5000-1