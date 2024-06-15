Kyle Larson won the pole for the inaugural Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway in qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 23.084 (136.458 MPH) to knock Ryan Blaney off the top spot and earn his fourth pole of the 2024 season. Larson's pole came in a qualifying session that was abbreviated from two to one round due to a rain delay.

With a partial repave of Iowa's corners, track conditions have become a major point of intrigue through two days of on-track activity so far, and Friday's practice session resulted in major anxiety about tires: Five drivers in total suffered tire failures during the 50-minute session, with those issues coming approximately 20 laps into a run. Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric both crashed due to right front tire failures, forcing them to backup cars for the rest of the weekend.

Martin Truex Jr., who announced Friday that he would retire from full-time racing at the end of the 2024 season, qualified 31st.

Iowa Corn 350 starting lineup