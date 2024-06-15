gettyimages-2157716314.jpg
Kyle Larson won the pole for the inaugural Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway in qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 23.084 (136.458 MPH) to knock Ryan Blaney off the top spot and earn his fourth pole of the 2024 season. Larson's pole came in a qualifying session that was abbreviated from two to one round due to a rain delay.

With a partial repave of Iowa's corners, track conditions have become a major point of intrigue through two days of on-track activity so far, and Friday's practice session resulted in major anxiety about tires: Five drivers in total suffered tire failures during the 50-minute session, with those issues coming approximately 20 laps into a run. Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric both crashed due to right front tire failures, forcing them to backup cars for the rest of the weekend.

Martin Truex Jr., who announced Friday that he would retire from full-time racing at the end of the 2024 season, qualified 31st.

Iowa Corn 350 starting lineup

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  3. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  4. #24 - William Byron
  5. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  6. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  7. #8 - Kyle Busch
  8. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #20 - Christopher Bell
  11. #22 - Joey Logano
  12. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  13. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  14. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  17. #1 - Ross Chastain
  18. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  19. #51 - Justin Haley
  20. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  21. #2 - Austin Cindric
  22. #34 - Michael McDowell
  23. #10 - Noah Gragson
  24. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  25. #21 - Harrison Burton
  26. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  27. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  28. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  29. #41 - Ryan Preece
  30. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  31. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  32. #43 - Erik Jones
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  35. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  36. #3 - Austin Dillon