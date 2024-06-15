Kyle Larson won the pole for the inaugural Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway in qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 23.084 (136.458 MPH) to knock Ryan Blaney off the top spot and earn his fourth pole of the 2024 season. Larson's pole came in a qualifying session that was abbreviated from two to one round due to a rain delay.
With a partial repave of Iowa's corners, track conditions have become a major point of intrigue through two days of on-track activity so far, and Friday's practice session resulted in major anxiety about tires: Five drivers in total suffered tire failures during the 50-minute session, with those issues coming approximately 20 laps into a run. Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric both crashed due to right front tire failures, forcing them to backup cars for the rest of the weekend.
Christopher Bell SMACKS THE WALL. 😳— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 14, 2024
📺 : #NASCAR Cup Series practice on USA Network pic.twitter.com/cPaW2uxJH7
Martin Truex Jr., who announced Friday that he would retire from full-time racing at the end of the 2024 season, qualified 31st.
Iowa Corn 350 starting lineup
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #4 - Josh Berry (R)
- #24 - William Byron
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #14 - Chase Briscoe
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #99 - Daniel Suarez
- #38 - Todd Gilliland
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
- #51 - Justin Haley
- #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #34 - Michael McDowell
- #10 - Noah Gragson
- #7 - Corey LaJoie
- #21 - Harrison Burton
- #71 - Zane Smith (R)
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
- #41 - Ryan Preece
- #31 - Daniel Hemric
- #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #3 - Austin Dillon