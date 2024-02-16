The short NASCAR offseason comes to an end with the 2024 Daytona 500 on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. This race is almost always dramatic, with fewer than 18 drivers finishing on the lead lap in the last seven editions of the Daytona 500. This has created a jam-packed 2024 Daytona 500 odds board without a clear favorite. Brad Keselowski has the shortest price at 19-2 in the Daytona 500 odds 2024, closely followed by Kyle Busch (10-1) and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin (10-1).

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney is 11-1 after finishing eighth in this race last year and third in 2022.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 15 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 Daytona 500 predictions

For the 2024 Daytona 500, we can tell you the model is high on William Byron, even though he's a 16-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at Daytona odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hendrick Motorsports was in trouble with Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman both missing large chunks of the 2023 season with severe injuries. However, Byron stepped up with those drivers sidelined, winning six races and proving his worth to the team.

The 25-year-old won at Phoenix and Las Vegas at the beginning of last season, and he will be looking to start this season with a bang as well. Byron won his first race at this track during the 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400 to clinch a maiden playoff appearance. He has struggled at Daytona since then, but his results last season would suggest that a Daytona 500 win is not far away.

Another massive shocker: Chris Buescher, one of the Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2024 Daytona 500 starting lineup. A rogue winner at Pocono in 2016, Buescher broke back through for his second victory at Bristol in 2022 and then had a three-win season in 2023 where he finished seventh in the NASCAR standings.

That included a win at the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 but he only led two laps in that race and he's failed to finish seven of his 16 career starts at Daytona. He's also managed five top-five finishes at Daytona but he'll be treated differently in the NASCAR Cup Series now that he's established himself as a title contender and the model is fading his co-favorite status. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2024 NASCAR Daytona odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

2024 Daytona 500 odds, drivers, lineup

Brad Keselowski 19-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Chase Elliott 14-1

Chris Buescher 15-1

Kyle Larson 15-1

William Byron 16-1

Bubba Wallace 20-1

Christopher Bell 22-1

Ty Gibbs 25-1

Martin Truex Jr. 25-1

Ross Chastain 28-1

Austin Cindric 28-1

Austin Dillon 28-1

Erik Jones 28-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 30-1

Tyler Reddick 30-1

Chase Briscoe 35-1

Michael McDowell 40-1

Josh Berry 40-1

Ryan Preece 45-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

Harrison Burton 60-1

Justin Haley 60-1

Corey Lajoie 60-1

Jimmie Johnson 60-1

Noah Gragson 60-1

John Hunter Nemechek 60-1

Carson Hocevar 65-1

AJ Allmendinger 65-1

Todd Gilliland 70-1

David Ragan 75-1

Zane Smith 75-1

Riley Herbst 85-1

Daniel Hemric 90-1

Anthony Alfredo 150-1

Kaz Grala 150-1

BJ McLeod 250-1