Kyle Larson will be attempting a rare feat when he races in the Indy 500 on Sunday morning before heading to Charlotte for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night. No driver that has completed the "double" has won either of the races, but Larson is the +475 favorite (risk $100 to win $475) in the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 odds, followed by Denny Hamlin (+600). Larson has four top-10 finishes in his last six races at the Charlotte oval, while Hamlin has 18 top-10's in his last 22 Charlottee races. Should you back either of them with your 2024 Coca-Cola 600 bets?

Some of the other 2024 NASCAR at Charlotte contenders include Tyler Reddick (+700), Ryan Blaney (+850) and William Byron (+1000). Byron finished as the runner-up last year after leading 91 laps, and he finished fourth in 2021. Before making any 2024 Coca-Cola 600 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays. Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays in the Toyota Owners 400 in March, going +13.58 units in that article alone, while their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Charlotte 2024 race. They're sharing their best bets only at SportsLine.

2024 Coca-Cola 600 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Chris Buescher to finish ahead of Christopher Bell in a prop bet that pays -110. Buescher won three races across a five-race stretch during the second half of last season, and he is flashing similar form right now. He finished second at Kansas three weeks ago before leading with less than 10 laps remaining at Darlington prior to a late crash.

Buescher added a third-place finish in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro last week. Bell has only cracked the top 10 once in his last seven races, finishing 13th at Darlington and 17th in the All-Star Race. There is a major disparity in current form between these drivers, which is one reason why Bobbitt and Greco are taking Buescher to post the better finish on Sunday night. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Coca-Cola 600 predictions

Bobbitt and Greco have locked in more props and have identified a longshot they like to win it all. He is going off at over 30-1, so anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who he is here.

So who wins the Coca-Cola 600 2024, and which epic longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR at Charlotte picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers who are up over $26,000, and find out.

2024 Coca-Cola 600 odds, field

See full NASCAR at Charlotte picks at SportsLine



Kyle Larson +475

Denny Hamlin +600

Tyler Reddick +700

Ryan Blaney +850

William Byron +1000

Martin Truex Jr. +1000

Chris Buescher +1000

Brad Keselowski +1200

Chase Elliott +1200

Christopher Bell +1400

Ty Gibbs +1600

Ross Chastain +1800

Kyle Busch +1800

Joey Logano +2000

Bubba Wallace +2800

Alex Bowman +3000

Noah Gragson +5000

Todd Gilliland +8000

Chase Briscoe +8000

Daniel Suarez +10000

Josh Berry +12500

Erik Jones +12500

Austin Dillon +20000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

Michael McDowell +20000

Austin Cindric +30000

Carson Hocevar +30000

Ryan Preece +35000

Justin Haley +50000

Zane Smith +50000

Shane Van Gisbergen +50000

Harrison Burton +50000

Jimmie Johnson +50000

John Hunter Nemechek +50000

Corey Lajoie +50000

Daniel Hemric +150000

Kaz Grala +500000

JJ Yeley +500000