Chase Elliott attempts to post back-to-back victories for the second time in his NASCAR Cup Series career when he competes in the 2024 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday. Elliott, who captured the checkered flag at Texas last weekend to end his 42-race drought, concluded his 2020 series championship season with consecutive wins at Martinsville and Phoenix. The 2022 regular-season champ, who has posted three straight top-five finishes, recorded one of his two victories at Talladega in the Cup Series in this race in 2019.

Elliott is listed at 12-1 and Joey Logano is the 9-1 favorite in the 2024 GEICO 500 odds via SportsLine consensus. Four-time race winner Brad Keselowski is 10-1 and reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney is 11-1 while William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace round out the top 2024 NASCAR at Talladega contenders at 12-1. Sunday's race on the 2.66-mile tri-oval is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 GEICO 500 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto is off to a red-hot start for SportsLine in 2024, nailing five winners in his best bets already, including 16-1 longshot Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Elliott at Texas last weekend. Anyone following his NASCAR picks has seen some huge returns.

2024 GEICO 500 expert picks

For the 2024 GEICO 500, Taranto is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a 15-1 longshot. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is coming off his third top-10 finish of the season as he was ninth at Texas last weekend. Busch also was ninth at the Circuit of the Americas three weeks earlier but had his best performance of 2024 on Feb. 25, when he finished third at Atlanta.

Busch has recorded two victories in 37 career Cup Series starts at Talladega, with both coming in this race. The 38-year-old captured his first checkered flag at the track in 2008 and returned to Victory Lane there last year. Busch finished third in this race the previous season and has registered six of his eight top-fives in the series at Talladega in the GEICO 500.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading reigning Cup Series regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. The 43-year-old has recorded five top-10 finishes in nine races thus far this year, but he has struggled a bit of late. After finishing fourth at Richmond on March 31, Truex was a season-worst 18th at Martinsville and 14th last weekend at Texas.

Truex hasn't enjoyed much success at Talladega during his Cup Series career. He has made 38 starts at the track and posted just three top-five finishes and nine top-10s without capturing a checkered flag. Truex has finished in the top 10 only once in his last 16 outings at Talladega, placing fifth in the spring of 2022, but has followed that with 26th-, 27th- and 18th-place results. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

2024 GEICO 500 odds

Joey Logano 9-1

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

William Byron 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Bubba Wallace 12-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

Christopher Bell 18-1

Ross Chastain 18-1

Kyle Larson 18-1

Ty Gibbs 20-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Chris Buescher 22-1

Tyler Reddick 22-1

Martin Truex Jr. 25-1

Erik Jones 28-1

Austin Cindric 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Chase Briscoe 35-1

Michael McDowell 35-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 35-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Noah Gragson 40-1

Corey LaJoie 40-1

Todd Gilliland 45-1

Ryan Preece 60-1

Justin Haley 70-1

Zane Smith 70-1

Josh Berry 75-1

Carson Hocevar 75-1

John Hunter Nemechek 75-1

Harrison Burton 100-1

Daniel Hemric 100-1

Shane Van Gisbergen 100-1

Anthony Alfredo 250-1

BJ McLeod 500-1

Cody Ware 500-1