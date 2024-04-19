William Byron has finished inside the top seven in four straight NASCAR Cup Series races, winning two of those races to cement himself as an early contender for the Cup Series Championship. He will try to take his momentum to Talladega Superspeedway for the 2024 GEICO 500 on Sunday afternoon (3 p.m. ET). Byron already has one win on a superspeedway this season, winning the Daytona 500 to kick off the campaign. However, he is a 12-1 longshot in the jam-packed 2024 GEICO 500 odds.

Joey Logano is the 9-1 favorite on the NASCAR odds board, followed by Brad Keselowski (10-1) and Ryan Blaney (11-1).

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays three weeks ago in the Toyota Owners 400, going +13.58 units in that article alone. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

2024 GEICO 500 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Chase Briscoe to finish ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in a head-to-head prop bet that pays +100. Briscoe has jumped from 18th to 12th in the Cup Series standings following back-to-back top-10 finishes. He posted a tenth-place finish at Martinsville Speedway before making a sixth-place run at Texas Motor Speedway last week.

Briscoe has four top-10s overall this season, and he only has one finish outside the top 15 in six career starts at Talladega. His average finish of 14.8 is fourth best among full-time Cup Series drivers, and he finished fourth in the GEICO 500 last year. Stenhouse won at this track in 2017, but he has not finished better than 15th in his last seven visits. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2024 GEICO 500 odds, field

Joey Logano 9-1

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Bubba Wallace 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

Ross Chastain 18-1

Christopher Bell 18-1

Kyle Larson 18-1

Ty Gibbs 20-1

Chris Buescher 22-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Tyler Reddick 22-1

Martin Truex Jr. 25-1

Erik Jones 28-1

Austin Cindric 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 35-1

Chase Briscoe 35-1

Michael McDowell 35-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Noah Gragson 40-1

Corey Lajoie 40-1

Todd Gilliland 45-1

Ryan Preece 60-1

Zane Smith 70-1

Justin Haley 70-1

Josh Berry 75-1

John Hunter Nemechek 75-1

Carson Hocevar 75-1

Shane Van Gisbergen 100-1

Daniel Hemric 100-1

Harrison Burton 100-1

Anthony Alfredo 250-1

Cody Ware 500-1

BJ McLeod 500-1