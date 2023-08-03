With Detroit factories beginning mass production of the automobile in the early 20th century, the state of Michigan became the epicenter of both American automotive development and international fascination with the automobile. And to this day, the city of Detroit commands the attention and respect of automakers the world over. And so too does a nearby racetrack that has proven to be a perfect exhibition ground for American speed.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400, with bragging rights and Michigan's Heritage Trophy on the line for the sport's three automakers. But while Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota seek to win in the shadow of the Motor City, many of their drivers enter this weekend fighting for their seasons with just four races left until the playoffs and now only four remaining playoff spots following Chris Buescher's win last week at Richmond.

How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan



Date: Sunday, Aug. 6

Location: Michigan International Speedway -- Brooklyn, Mich.

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Stream: fubo (try for free)

What to Watch



The work of a driver's spotter is a non-negotiable at all racetracks, and Michigan has offered a case study of exactly why their work matters over the past two seasons. While Michigan's sweeping corners allow drivers to spread out all over the racetrack to gain positions, the importance of the draft at this track makes getting back in line down the straightaways is essential -- but not by any means necessary.

Two years ago, a lapse by Austin Dillon led to him turning himself into the wall off the nose of Brad Keselowski's car, nearly flipping him over and serving a critical blow to his playoff hopes that he would not recover from. And a year ago, another such incident occurred when Christopher Bell tried to clear himself on the exit of Turn 4 despite Ross Chastain to his outside. Those wrecks serve as cautionary tales for each driver in the field to heed the words of their spotters, especially when they say "car high".

News of the Week

NASCAR held a test of a potential new 2024 rules configuration for short tracks and road courses at Richmond Raceway on Monday and Tuesday, which included a test of a new "lift splitter" that would reduce the effects of turbulent air for a trailing car in traffic. The test also included the trying of softer tire compounds and the outright removal of the rear diffuser paired with a slightly taller four-inch spoiler. Competition officials plan to test the proposed rules package again in a few weeks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Corey LaJoie announced that he has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain at Spire Motorsports for the next several seasons. LaJoie has driven the No. 7 for Spire since 2021 and is currently enjoying the best season of his Cup career.

Ahead of his second career Cup start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Shane van GIsbergen announced that he will drive the No. 41 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Indianapolis Raceway Park. The Truck race at IRP will mark the Chicago winner's first career start on an oval.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame voted on and announced their Class of 2024



Driver to Watch

There's little doubt that Bubba Wallace has had Michigan circled on his calendar all season. Wallace had perhaps the single best car in the field here last year, winning the pole and leading 22 laps before finishing second after he could not clear Joey Logano in time to run down Kevin Harvick for the win. The return trip comes at a good time for Wallace, who extended his advantage over the playoff cut line to 54 points after leading 80 laps and earning significant stage points last week at Richmond.

If Wallace's team brings another fast racecar to Michigan, it's essential that he takes advantage of it to continue building his points cushion. Two of the final four races of the regular season are on road courses, which Wallace does not excel at while several rival drivers on the playoff bubble -- namely Michael McDowell and AJ Allmendinger -- very much do.

Should a new winner from below the cut line emerge between now and Daytona, Wallace will need to gain as many points over other drivers trying to make the playoffs to ensure he qualifies for the first time in his career. Of course, he can also greatly simplify matters if that new winner happens to be him.

Pick to Win

Kevin Harvick (+850): In the later stages of Kevin Harvick's career, Michigan has become a "Boy's Week Out" for him and his son Keelan. Keelan first got to ride shotgun with his father to Victory Lane in 2018, and the father/son tradition has since been kept up as Harvick has won five times at Michigan in the past five years -- including in 2022.

No doubt that gives Harvick a little extra motivation to earn his seventh and final Michigan victory, and it just so happens that he and Stewart-Haas Racing are rounding into form. Harvick has two top fives and three top 10s in his last three races, which have come as SHR has improved their overall performance across the company. It feels like the right time for "The Closer" to solidify his spot in the playoffs and put to bed the matter of whether he'll win in his final season.