Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson won the pole for the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday afternoon, posting a lap of 23.042 (117.177 mph) in the final round of qualifying to earn the top starting spot over Ross Chastain. Larson's pole is his third of the 2022 season, as he also scored the pole for the Daytona 500 in February and at Sonoma in June.

Saturday's qualifying session saw dynamic track conditions, as the track gradually picked up speed and allowed drivers in the latter part of Group A and Group B to post faster lap times than those who made their qualifying attempts earlier. As a result, several contenders who went out earlier in qualifying -- like Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola and Austin Cindric -- were unable to put down a fast lap and will start toward the rear of the field.

Five teams in total had multiple failures in pre-qualifying tech inspection, with Brad Keselowski, Noah Gragson, Chris Buescher, Justin Haley and Todd Gilliland's cars all failing inspection twice. Each team lost pit selection and had a crew member ejected from the weekend.

Federated Auto Parts 400 starting lineup

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #1 - Ross Chastain
  3. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  4. #24 - William Byron
  5. #48 - Alex Bowman
  6. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  7. #41 - Cole Custer
  8. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  9. #43 - Erik Jones
  10. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  11. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  12. #3 - Austin Dillon
  13. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  14. #45 - Ty Gibbs
  15. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  17. #22 - Joey Logano
  18. #17 - Chris Buescher
  19. #16 - Noah Gragson
  20. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  21. #20 - Christopher Bell
  22. #42 - Ty Dillon
  23. #9 - Chase Elliott
  24. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  25. #77 - Landon Cassill
  26. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  27. #31 - Justin Haley
  28. #51 - Cody Ware
  29. #18 - Kyle Busch
  30. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  31. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #10 - Aric Almirola
  33. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  34. #34 - Michael McDowell
  35. #15 - J.J. Yeley
  36. #78 - B.J. McLeod